Glowmode Targets Middle East's Growing Modest Activewear Market

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The rise in women-only fitness spaces, an uptick in outdoor running groups, and a generational shift toward health-conscious routines have accelerated interest in modest sportswear across the region. But despite the momentum, many women still report a lack of practical options, often layering standard sportswear with additional clothing to meet modesty requirements.

Brands have been racing to fill this gap with purpose-built collections, a space Glowmode now hopes to claim.

Recommended For You

To cater to this rising market, Glowmode has entered the increasingly competitive modest affordable activewear segment with the launch of its 2026 Modest Activewear Collection. The move reflects a broader trend in the Middle East, where active lifestyles among women - especially hijabi consumers - are reshaping demand for performance wear that balances coverage, comfort, and style.

Glowmode's entry into the market follows months of studying consumer frustrations, particularly around breathability, heat management, and fit. The company says the resulting line relies on its CoolFlowTM fabric technology, designed to offer lightweight comfort and UV protection-features that resonate strongly in Gulf climates. At the Dubai preview, attendees tested the pieces during movement sessions, a format seemingly designed to emphasize functional credibility over aesthetic appeal alone.

A key element of Glowmode's approach is its partnership with Reem Eltaweel, a well‐known figure in the region's modest sports community. Her input reportedly influenced decisions on silhouette, coverage level, and fabric behavior during high‐intensity training-a sign that major activewear brands are increasingly relying on local voices when entering niche cultural spaces.

The timing of the launch also aligns with preparations for Ramadan, when many women adjust their fitness routines to pre‐dawn or post‐iftar workouts. This seasonal shift typically increases demand for breathable, flexible clothing that transitions smoothly between exercise and daily life. Glowmode is positioning its pieces as suitable for those fluctuating schedules, tapping into a predictable annual cycle in fitness-related spending.

Beyond product features, the Dubai event highlights the brand's ambitions in the Middle East. By choosing the UAE as its entry point, Glowmode is aligning itself with a market that has emerged as a regional hub for athleisure and modest fashion experimentation. The company aims to use this initial showcase to build trust and accelerate wider adoption as the category continues to mature.

Glowmode's expansion reflects a larger trend: modest activewear is no longer a niche add‐on but a rapidly professionalizing accesible apparel segment shaped by climate, culture, and a rising emphasis on women's sports participation across the Middle East.