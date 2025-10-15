Eubiotics Market To Reach USD $8.83 Billion By 2029 At 8.7% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Eubiotics Market?

The scale of the eubiotics market has seen a significant increase in the past few years. The market, which was worth $5.85 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $6.33 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The historical growth can be credited to heightened consumer consciousness about wholesome diets, emphasis on the health and efficiency of livestock, apprehensions about antibiotic resistance, a rise in meat intake, and investments in research and development.

The eubiotics market is projected to experience robust expansion in the upcoming years, escalating to "" $8.84 billion in 2029, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The surge during the forecasted timeframe can be attributed to the introduction of eubiotic blends, increasing preference towards sustainable agriculture, flourishment of the dairy industry, application in equine nutrition, synergy of prebiotics and postbiotics, and growing consumer preference for antibiotic-free products. Key trends during the forecasted period encompass the usage of substitutes for antibiotic growth promoters (AGPs), dominance of probiotics and prebiotics, regulatory focus on reduction of antibiotics, advancements in microbial solutions, sustainable and environmental-friendly practices, expansion in aquaculture applications, and alliances and partnerships.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Eubiotics Global Market Growth?

The surge in the demand for premium animal feeds is set to stimulate the expansion of the eubiotics market . Such feeds are free from pollutants, nutritionally proportionate and devised specifically for animals' dietary needs, fostering their ideal health, growth and breeding. Eubiotics, an integral part of current animal nutrition, are rapidly being utilized to maximize animal wellness, minimize the use of antibiotics, and improve the sustainability of livestock production systems. For instance, data from the American Feed Industry Association in 2023, a non-profit organization from the US representing the feed industry, suggests that there are approximately 5,650 animal food manufacturing facilities functioning nationwide. These facilities generate over 284 million tons of finished feed and pet food annually. Therefore, the escalating demand for premium animal feeds is fuelling the growth of the eubiotics market .

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Eubiotics Market?

Major players in the Eubiotics Global Market Report 2025 include:

. BASF SE

. Koninklijke DSM NV

. Lallemand Inc.

. Novus International Inc.

. Chr Hansen Holding A/S

. Cargill Inc.

. Lesaffre Group

. Kemin Industries Inc.

. Evonik Industries AG

. Archer Daniels Midland Company

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Eubiotics Market?

In the eubiotics market, a leading trend is product innovation. Major market participants are focusing their efforts on developing innovative products to enhance the standard of feed additives in eubiotics. Nutrients of exceptional quality, such as probiotics, serve as feed additives that boost animal performance by promoting gut health. For instance, in October 2022, APC Europe S.L.U., a firm based in Spain that excels in producing high-quality feed additives, introduced APPETEIN GS, a granulated plasma ingredient. This specific product is crafted to improve flowability and minimize dust in feed formulations. It consists solely of pure porcine proteins aiming to promote animal welfare and intestinal health.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Eubiotics Market Report?

The eubioticsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids, Essential Oils, Enzymes

2) By Function: Gut And Digestive Health, General Health And Wellness, Immunity

3) By Form: Dry, Liquid

4) By Livestock: Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, Other Livestock

Subsegments:

1) By Probiotics: Bacterial Probiotics, Yeast Probiotics

2) By Prebiotics: Fructooligosaccharides (FOS), Galactooligosaccharides (GOS), Inulin

3) By Organic Acids: Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid, Propionic Acid

4) By Essential Oils: Plant-Derived Essential Oils, Extracts With Antimicrobial Properties

5) By Enzymes: Digestive Enzymes, Feed Enzymes

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Eubiotics Industry?

In 2024, Europe held the dominant position in the eubiotics market as recorded in the Eubiotics Global Market Report 2025. The report also sheds light on other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

