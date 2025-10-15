Global Dairy Products Market To Reach $649.17 Billion At A Steady 4.5% CAGR By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Dairy Products Market Be By 2025?

The scale of the dairy products market has consistently expanded over the past few years. A rise from $524.15 billion in 2024 to $544.2 billion in 2025 is forecasted, which equates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. This growth during this historical period can be linked to the progression of urbanization and transitions in lifestyle, an increase in disposable income, population and demographic changes, innovation in products, along with trade liberalization.

In the coming years, the dairy products market is projected to experience consistent growth, reaching a market value of ""$649.18 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. Factors contributing to this projected growth during the forecast period include cultural diversification and adaptation, expansion of global trade and market, prevailing health and nutrition trends, the rise in plant-based alternatives, and a focus on premiumization and specialty products. Key trends that will be seen during this forecast period include cultural preferences and diversity, awareness of nutrition, the importance of clean labels and transparency, globalization and access to international markets, as well as the convenience of on-the-go snacking.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Dairy Products Market Landscape?

The dairy products market is projected to expand due to the rising demand for dairy items. Dairy products, derived from the milk of mammals such as cows, goats, sheep, and buffalo, encompass a wide range of foodstuffs. Supplementary to their variety, dairy products are also packed with vital nutrients - including calcium, protein, vitamins, and minerals. They are subjected to diverse processing techniques to offer an array of consumables like milk, cheese, butter, milk powder, etc. A specific example of this increasing demand can be seen from Stats NZ Tatauranga Aotearoa, New Zealand's official data body. They reported in September 2022 that the accumulated export value of milk powder, butter, and cheese climbed by $2.8 billion in the fiscal year ending July 2022. This is a 17% boost, reaching a total of $18.8 billion compared to the same stretch ending July 2021. Consequently, the escalating demand for dairy products serves as a growth engine for the dairy products market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Dairy Products Market?

Major players in the Dairy Products Global Market Report 2025 include:

What Are The Top Trends In The Dairy Products Industry ?

Product progression is emerging as a notable trend in the dairy products sector, gaining significant traction. Companies within this sector are focusing on product development as a means to solidify their market standing. For example, Danone SA, a French multi-local food and beverage corporation, pioneered the industry's first dairy and plant blend baby formula, Aptamil, in July 2022. The formula is distinctively crafted, combining a 60% plant protein and 40% dairy protein blend. This blend contains carefully selected plant proteins, fats, and fibers, producing a 30% lower carbon footprint through the use of recyclable packaging and the promotion of regenerative farming practices. It suits vegetarians and those on plant-based diets, while also meeting an infant's nutritional needs.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Dairy Products Market

The dairy products market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Milk, Cheese, Butter, Desserts, Yogurt, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket, Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Online Retail, Other Channels

3) By Application: Bakery And Confectionary, Clinical Nutrition, Frozen Foods, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Milk: Whole Milk, Skim Milk, Low-Fat Milk, Flavored Milk, Plant-Based Milk Alternatives

2) By Cheese: Cheddar, Mozzarella, Processed Cheese, Cream Cheese, Feta, Blue Cheese, Other Specialty Cheeses

3) By Butter: Salted Butter, Unsalted Butter, Whipped Butter, Clarified Butter

4) By Desserts: Puddings, Ice Cream, Custards, Cheesecakes, Other Dairy Desserts

5) By Yogurt: Plain Yogurt, Flavored Yogurt, Greek Yogurt, Low-Fat Yogurt, Non-Dairy Yogurt Alternatives

6) By Other Types: Cream, Sour Cream, Buttermilk, Cottage Cheese, Kefir

Dairy Products Market Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the dominant position in the Dairy Products Global Market Report. The forecast suggests Asia-Pacific will also be the region experiencing the most rapid growth in this market. The report provides coverage for all regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

