Dietary Fibers Market To Reach $15.62 Billion By 2029 With 9.2% CAGR

What Is The Dietary Fibers Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the market size for dietary fibers has seen substantial growth. The market is predicted to increase from $10.05 billion in 2024 to $10.96 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. Reasons that lead to this growth during the historical period includes the recognition of its functional health benefits, increasing necessity for weight management solutions, changes in food labeling laws and regulations, evolution in dietary preferences and advancements in the food industry.

The market size for dietary fibers is anticipated to experience robust growth in the upcoming years, rising to ""$15.63 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This expected growth in the forecast period is likely due to an increased awareness about digestive health, regulatory emphasis on labeling and health claims, as well as an ongoing shift in dietary habits, complemented by a demand for natural and organic foods. The forecast period is set to see major trends such as government health campaigns and regulations, functional beverages and snacks, innovation in digestive health products, the rise of plant-based and vegan diets, and the clean label movement.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Dietary Fibers Market?

The growing occurrence of chronic illnesses is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the dietary fibers market. Chronic diseases are illnesses that persist for more than three months and can worsen over time. Dietary fibers are known for their benefits in enhancing digestive health, managing weight, and regulating blood sugar levels. Individuals are progressively looking for products that enhance overall health and potentially lower the risk factors connected to chronic illnesses. For instance, the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), a National Library of Medicine based in the US, predicted in January 2023 that by 2050, the global population of individuals with chronic diseases would reach 142.66 million, a significant increase from 71.522 million in 2020. Hence, the escalating occurrence of chronic conditions is propelling the growth of the dietary fibers market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Dietary Fibers Market?

Major players in the Dietary Fibers Global Market Report 2025 include:

. The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

. Lonza Group AG

. Roquette

. The Emsland Group

. Cargill Incorporated

. DuPont de Nemours Inc.

. Kerry Inc.

. Nexira

. Ingredion Incorporated

. Tate & Lyle PLC

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Dietary Fibers Sector?

In the dietary fibers market, one significant trend that is on the rise is product innovation. In order to fortify their market position, the major players in this market are concentrating on the introduction of novel products. Take for example Fiberstar Inc., a biotech firm based out of the US, known for its manufacturing and marketing of clean, natural, plant-based ingredient solutions. In January 2023, they introduced an organic citrus fiber line – the Citri-Fi 400 series. This new series, a citrus juicing process byproduct, is a mix of insoluble and soluble fiber, with its native pectin intact which offers excellent water-holding and emulsification benefits, resulting in a satisfying mouthfeel. The dual functionality of Citri-Fi 400 not only enhances the texture and stability but also the nutritional value of diverse food and beverage items, with usage rates of less than 1%. This product can find its utility in a vast array of food categories such as bakery items, dairy products, processed meats, condiments, frozen food, and plant-based items like meat and dairy substitutes.

How Is The Dietary Fibers Market Segmented ?

The dietary fibersmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Soluble Dietary Fibers, Insoluble Dietary Fibers

2) By Raw Material: Fruits And Vegetables, Cereals And Grains, Legumes, Nuts And Seeds

3) By Application: Food And Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Soluble Dietary Fibers: Oat Fiber, Psyllium Husk, Inulin, Pectin

2) By Insoluble Dietary Fibers: Wheat Bran, Cellulose, Corn Bran, Rice Bran

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Dietary Fibers Market?

In 2024, North America led the global dietary fibers market, as indicated in the Dietary Fibers Global Market Report 2025. The report covers growth projections for multiple regions, including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

