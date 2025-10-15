Anetac Celebrates One Year Of Its Linked Community Leading The Way On Agentic AI Identity Vulnerability Management

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Over the past twelve months, Anetac has built a trusted partner ecosystem designed to deliver superior value and support to organizations securing their identities. Through its channel-first approach, Anetac has empowered specialized cybersecurity firms including Lockstep Technology Group, Avella, LevelBlue, CyberSel, Richey May Cyber, and Core to Cloud to bring Anetac's Identity Vulnerability Management Platform to enterprises across financial services, healthcare, critical infrastructure, education, and retail sectors.

The partner network achieved a remarkable 275%+ increase in customer annual recurring revenue expansion within six months, while partner-led assessments achieved an 84% customer conversion rate. This strong performance validates the tangible impact the platform delivers to organizations. Through these partnerships, customers receive specialized implementation support, industry best practices tailored to their sector, and ongoing guidance from partners who understand their unique security challenges. Whether working with trusted cybersecurity advisors or managed security service providers, organizations gain access to partners equipped with the expertise, certifications, and support needed to rapidly discover, monitor, and respond to identity vulnerabilities across human, non-human and Agentic AI identities.

Anetac's commitment to customer success extends beyond traditional partner relationships through the company's industry-leading community and collaboration initiatives. The Anetac Community provides participating organizations with access to peer expertise and real-world use cases from companies across industries. By joining Anetac's customer and partner ecosystem, organizations gain access to a collaborative and rapidly growing community of security practitioners who are committed to helping them stay ahead of evolving identity threats and the emerging challenges posed by Agentic AI.



ENHANCED TO DISCOVER AND MONITOR AGENTIC AI VULNERABILITIES

As agentic AI and autonomous agents proliferate, organizations face new classes of risk. Attackers exploit these identities using memory poisoning, tool misuse, and privilege compromise, often in ways invisible to legacy security systems. Agentic AI agents act with autonomy, making decisions, connecting to enterprise tools, and inheriting permissions dynamically. This leads to privilege sprawl, shadow agent accounts, and complex identity chains that are nearly impossible to monitor with traditional approaches.

Existing identity and access management (IAM) systems weren't built for agents that appear and vanish across networks, adopt new roles, and delegate permissions automatically. Without active guardrails, organizations suffer audit blind spots and are at risk for compliance violations or catastrophic data loss.

“Anetac enables us to provide prescriptive remediation using real-time human, non-human and AI identity risk visibility - cutting weeks of discovery and months of planning while exposing the operational blockers that usually slow tough fixes.”

- Aimee Patane, Account Executive – Security, Lockstep Technology Group



ANETAC'S SOLUTION: UNIFIED, REAL-TIME AI IDENTITY SECURITY

To address these challenges, Anetac's intelligent, AI-powered platform delivers:

⁍ A Dynamic Identity System of Record for humans, machines, and Agentic AI.

⁍ Continuous, real-time discovery and monitoring to capture new agentic identities as they emerge.

⁍ Automated risk and impact scoring, and privilege analysis, that adapts as agents evolve.

⁍ Centralized, policy-driven controls to enable proactive auditing and alerting, even as agentic AI drastically increases the volume and complexity of identity events.

"The pace of change is relentless. We chose Anetac's AI-powered Identity Vulnerability Management Platform because it lets security teams discover, monitor, and respond to human and agentic identity risks in real time. This visibility is not just helpful, it's essential for stopping identity threats that evolve by the hour."

- Tom Pepper, Partner, Avella



UNDERSTAND YOUR AGENT ACCESS PATHS BEFORE YOUR ATTACKERS DO

⁍ Agentic AI adoption is exploding with non-human and Agentic AI identities now outnumbering human identities in many organizations up to 50x.

⁍ SaaS vendors will move to Agentic AI architectures and allow the deployment of AI Agents, by everyday business users, to access critical business resources.

⁍ Legacy IAM falls short; only continuous, adaptive intelligent, AI-native solutions like Anetac's can meet the agentic identity vulnerability management needs from legacy systems through to SaaS.

⁍ Regulatory, audit, and cybercrime risks will only grow as agentic identities multiply, making implementation of a Dynamic Identity System of Record both a technical and business imperative.



