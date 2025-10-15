Chinese Manufacturer Opens Latin America's Largest Electric Vehicle Plant In Brazil
The new facility will produce both fully electric and hybrid models (vehicles that primarily run on petrol but are assisted by an electric motor). The plant has an annual production capacity of up to 150,000 vehicles. The first cars are expected to go on sale within days. Investment in the project is around US$1.04 billion.
According to the Brazilian Electric Vehicle Association (ABVE), sales of eco-friendly vehicles in Brazil surged by 90 percent in 2024, reaching a record 177,000 units. At the same time, the country's charging infrastructure has expanded, with the number of stations increasing by 14 percent over the past six months. Charging services are now available in 1,500 municipalities, reports partner outlet Brasil 247.
Looking ahead, the Chinese manufacturer plans to expand its range to include models powered by engines adapted to run on ethanol – a popular biofuel in Brazil.
