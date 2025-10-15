Jamaican Employers Champion Skills Policy Reform To Future-Proof The Country's Workforce

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) With the support of the ILO, Jamaican employers are leading national efforts to align education and training with labour market needs through data-driven advocacy and strategic partnerships.

KINGSTON, Jamaica (ILO News) – The Jamaica Employers' Federation (JEF), with support from the International Labour Organization (ILO), is taking bold steps to shape national skills policy through data-driven analysis, targeted advocacy, and strategic partnerships.

In 2024, JEF produced a landmark study titled Curricula Alignment and Workforce Readiness: Assessing Jamaica's Education and Training Systems for Labour Market Demands. The report introduced the Curricula Mismatch Index (CMI), a tool designed to measure the extent to which academic programmes align with real labour market needs. The findings showed broad alignment between curricula and labour demand but revealed persistent gaps-soft skills deficits, intergenerational workplace dynamics, and field-of-study mismatches-that require targeted policy responses. The report introduced

Building on this evidence, JEF developed a Public policy and Advocacy Strategy that positions the organisation to drive meaningful reforms. Drawing on the study's findings, JEF set out to move from analysis to action. The result was a clear Public Policy and Advocacy Strategy designed to spark real change. At its heart are five priorities: helping workers build transferable skills, encouraging the use of new technologies, tackling deep-rooted barriers in the labour market, bringing key partners around the same table, and bridging generational differences in the workplace. Each of these priorities feeds into Jamaica's Vision 2030 goals, all pointing toward one clear objective - creating a workforce that can keep pace with a rapidly evolving economy.

To turn analysis into action, JEF hosted a high-level policy dialogue on September 22, 2025, bringing together more than 30 representatives from key ministries, training institutions, and the private sector. Senior officials from the ministry of labour and social security and the ministry of education joined representatives from NCTVET and HEART Trust/NTA.

Wayne Chen, JEF president, facilitated the exchanges, while Dyon Elliot presented the findings and the advocacy strategy. Members of the JEF board also took part, underscoring the Federation's commitment to lead this agenda.

The discussion generated strong interest among policymakers and training providers. Participants explored ways to update curricula, expand soft skills programmes, and improve coordination between education institutions and employers. These exchanges set the stage for practical reforms that could strengthen graduate readiness and boost workforce productivity.

The ILO supported JEF throughout the research process, from methodological guidance to strategic framing of key messages. Working side by side with the ILO, JEF brought solid evidence and a clear structure to Jamaica's national conversation on skills. Later in the year, the ILO and ITC-ILO held a tailored training on“Advocacy and Effective Communication,” giving JEF leaders practical tools to sharpen their message, build alliances, and push for change where it matters.

Armed with data, stronger communication skills, and a growing network of partners, JEF is emerging as a key voice in shaping the country's skills agenda. These efforts are helping to build a labour market that's more flexible, inclusive, and ready for the future.

The post Jamaican employers champion skills policy reform to future-proof the country's workforce appeared first on Caribbean News Global .