Infinigate Earns Cloudflare's EMEA Distribution Partner Of The Year Award 2025.

The Infinigate Group today announced it has been named EMEA Distribution Partner of the Year 2025 by Cloudflare, Inc . (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company.

The annual Cloudflare Partner Awards recognise and honour the top-performing Cloudflare PowerUP Partner Program partners for their achievements, innovations, and impacts over the past year. Infinigate was recognised in the EMEA Distributor of the Year category, recognising its commitment to representing Cloudflare and enabling partners to secure sales and growth revenue streams across the region.

Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, Chief Growth Officer at Infinigate said:

“Infinigate is absolutely honoured by this award, recognising Infinigate Europe's team effort and commitment to value-added distribution. We are very proud of our growing relationship with Cloudflare, a key actor and leader in cybersecurity, also our domain of expertise and a fundamental area of focus as part of our flexible, effective solutions portfolio. We are confident in a year of maximised and mutual growth opportunities. We thank Cloudflare Global & EMEA teams for their close alignment and unfailing support.”

“Itʼs important to recognise the Cloudflare partners that are some of the most critical players in extending essential security protections and empowering businesses to make their employees, applications, and networks faster,ˮ said Tom Evans, Chief Partner Officer at Cloudflare.“Over the past year, our top-performing partners have fully embraced the power of Cloudflareʼs connectivity cloud platform and reaping those benefits. Our global infrastructure is designed to help partners deliver scalable, cost-effective cybersecurity and performance solutions. Together, with our partnersʼ expertise across sectors and regions, weʼve seen record-breaking growth as we equip customers around the world.ˮ

The 2025 Cloudflare Theater Partner Awards were announced at Cloudflareʼs Global Partner Summit and the Global Partner Awards during Connect, Cloudflare's global user conference in Las Vegas from October 13-16, 2025.

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure sets itself apart for its deep technical expertise, delivering locally tailored solutions and services to SMB and enterprise customers across EMEA and ANZ. Relying on a strong central supply chain and an extensive portfolio of leading-edge solutions, Infinigate sparks growth for vendor and channel partners.

