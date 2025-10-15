New Earth Resources Announces Non-Brokered LIFE Offering
Insiders of the Company may participate in the LIFE Offering. The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the LIFE Offering of up to 2% of the gross proceeds raised. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the LIFE Offering: to conduct further exploration on its Lucky Boy Uranium Property; to make the remaining payment of $80,000 under its property option agreement respecting the SL Project located in the Strange Lake area of Quebec, Canada, which is prospective for rare earth elements; and for general working capital.
Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the LIFE Offering is being made to purchasers resident in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 and Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Blanket Order"). Securities issued under the LIFE Offering will not be subject to a statutory hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws, in accordance with the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 and the Blanket Order. The Company has filed an offering document relating to the LIFE Offering (the "Offering Document") dated as of today's date. The Offering Document related to the LIFE Offering can be accessed under the Company's profile at . Prospective investors under the LIFE Offering should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.
About the Company
New Earth Resources Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is its 100% owned, past-producing Lucky Boy Uranium Property located in Gila County, Arizona, USA. Consisting of 14 Lode Claims, and spanning approximately 273 acres, the Lucky Boy Project covers a small open pit and underground workings that produced uranium in the 1950's, and again in the 1970's. In addition to Lucky Boy, included in the Company's uranium portfolio are three claims located in Saskatchewan, Canada covering 365 hectares.
The Company also has the option to acquire a 100% interest in 23 claims covering approximately 1,101 hectares in the Strange Lake area of Quebec, Canada, known as the "SL Project", which is prospective for rare earth elements.
For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ ( ) or contact the Company by email at ... .
