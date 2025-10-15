Greece Data Center Colocation Market To Exceed USD 255 Million By 2030: Driven By AI, Big Data, And Iot Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Greece Data Center Colocation Market Report Research by Arizton"Insights on 22 Existing Colocation Data Center across Greece.

According to Arizton research, the Greece data center colocation market was valued at USD 61 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 255 million by 2030, growing at a robust CAGR of 26.92%. Greece currently hosts around 15 operational colocation data centers, with significant expansion planned as both existing and new players invest in the market. Athens continues to lead this growth, with seven additional state-of-the-art data center facilities underway, further strengthening the country's digital infrastructure.

Report Summary:

MARKET SIZE - COLOCATION REVENUE: USD 255 Million (2030)

CAGR - COLOCATION REVENUE: 26.92% (2024-2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED WHITE FLOOR AREA: 685.95 thousand sq. feet (2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED RACKS: 17.4 thousand units (2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED IT POWER CAPACITY: 155 MW (2030)

BASE YEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

Greece Data Center Colocation Market: Utilized Area to Reach 132.7 Thousand Sq. Ft. by 2025

The Greece data center colocation market is witnessing robust growth, with the total utilized area expected to reach around 132.7 thousand sq. ft. in 2025, marking a 17.75% increase from 112.7 thousand sq. ft. in 2024. New entrants, including Data4 Group and DAMAC Digital, are set to drive significant expansion in the market. Greece's active promotion of special economic zones (SEZs) and strategic investment areas, particularly in Athens, Thessaloniki, and Crete, is attracting digital infrastructure projects by offering incentives such as tax breaks, streamlined permitting, and enhanced logistics. Highlighting this momentum, DAMAC Digital's upcoming Athens data center will span 77,500 sq. ft., becoming the company's largest AI-focused facility, with a potential capacity of up to 25MW once fully operational, further reinforcing Greece's position as a key hub for colocation and digital innovation.

Greece Data Center Market: Key Factors Attracting Colocation Investments



Digital Infrastructure Support: The rollout of 5G networks in Greece is driving growth in edge data centers, enhancing connectivity, fostering innovation, and delivering economic benefits for businesses and consumers.

Technological Factors: As of 2023, approximately 52% of the Greek population had basic digital skills, slightly below the EU average of 55%, while ICT specialists made up around 2.4% of the population, highlighting opportunities for digital talent development.

Environmental Factors: Greece faces environmental risks such as earthquakes, wildfires, flash floods, and heatwaves. The country is advancing renewable energy, generating 61% of electricity from renewables in 2023, with a target of over 82% by 2030.

Economic Stability: Greece achieved a GDP growth of 2.1% in 2024, alongside an inflation rate of 2.8%, reflecting steady economic stability. Legal Factors: Compliance with GDPR and the Greek Data Protection Act is driving increased data center investments, meeting rising digital infrastructure and regulatory demands.

Transforming Greece: Big Data and IoT Fuel the Next Digital Wave

Greece is rapidly positioning itself as a digital innovation hub, driven by strategic government programs and private sector initiatives aimed at fully modernizing the country's economy and infrastructure by 2025Technological advancements and the rapid adoption of big data and IoT are driving change across key sectors such as government, healthcare, and finance, creating a growing demand for scalable data center infrastructure. To support this momentum, initiatives like the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and Greece 2.0 are accelerating the country's digital and green transitions, while the Digital Transformation Bible, encompassing over 450 projects, focuses on enhancing connectivity, digital skills, and public services, reinforcing Greece's emergence as a hub for innovation and technological growth.

Vendor Landscape

Existing Colocation Operators



Digital Realty

Cloudrock

Friktoria

Hostmein IKE

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Lancom Synapsecom Telecoms

New Operators



Data4 Group

DAMAC Digital

Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) & Serverfarm Apto & Dromeus Capital

What's Included in the Greece's Data Center Colocation Market?

The report provides an in-depth analysis of Greece's data center colocation market, highlighting market size, demand-supply dynamics, and investment trends. It examines existing (15) and upcoming (7) facilities across key locations, covering white floor area, IT power capacity, and occupancy levels. The study also explores colocation demand across industries, AI adoption, sustainability initiatives, cloud operations, submarine cable infrastructure, and revenue and pricing trends for retail and wholesale colocation. Additionally, it offers insights into market opportunities, growth restraints, and the competitive and vendor landscape, delivering a comprehensive outlook for Greece's data center ecosystem through 2030.

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?



What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Greece?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Greece by 2030?

Who are the new entrants in the Greek data center industry? What factors are driving the Greek data center colocation market?

