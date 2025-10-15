ANGPTL3 Inhibitor Market: Industry Set For Transformative Growth Fueled By Pipeline Innovation And Surging Cardiovascular Burden Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



DelveInsight's comprehensive report,"Angiopoietin-like protein 3 (ANGPTL3) Inhibitor Market, Target Population, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast 2034" The report comes at a transformative juncture for the ANGPTL3 inhibitor segment, as the market pivots from single-product dominance to a vibrant, innovation-driven pipeline with the potential to overhaul treatment paradigms for cardiovascular and lipid disorders.

ANGPTL3 Inhibitors: Defining a New Era in Lipid Management

ANGPTL3 (angiopoietin-like protein 3) inhibitors have emerged as a compelling therapeutic class for the treatment of severe lipid disorders, particularly in patients with diseases such as homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH), mixed dyslipidemia, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), and severe hypertriglyceridemia. This new class of lipid-lowering agents targets a central regulator of lipid metabolism, promising substantial reductions in LDL cholesterol, triglycerides, and other atherogenic lipids.

Currently, EVKEEZA® (evinacumab), developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, stands as the only FDA-approved ANGPTL3 inhibitor for HoFH. EVKEEZA utilizes a fully human monoclonal antibody to block ANGPTL3, delivering a novel mechanism of action validated through genetic studies that link natural loss-of-function in ANGPTL3 to profoundly lower risks for coronary artery disease. Expansion of its FDA approval in 2023 to include pediatric patients underscores its clinical value for this ultra-rare, high-burden population.

Robust Clinical Pipeline: Pioneers and Industry Leaders

However, the next chapter in the ANGPTL3 inhibitor landscape is being written by a robust, multi-modal clinical pipeline, featuring a diverse array of emerging therapies.

Key ANGPTL3 Inhibitor companies actively advancing therapies include:



Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, with Zodasiran (ARO-ANG3), a first-in-class RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic for HoFH and mixed dyslipidemia. Following positive Phase IIb results in 2024, Arrowhead announced in July 2025 that it had dosed the first subject in the pivotal Phase III“YOSEMITE” trial, positioning Zodasiran as a potential game-changer for treatment-resistant genetic lipid disorders.

Verve Therapeutics, now part of Eli Lilly, leads the charge on gene editing approaches with VERVE-201, currently in a Phase Ib Pulse-1 trial for refractory hypercholesterolemia and HoFH. This candidate uses single-course base editing to permanently inactivate ANGPTL3 in the liver, aiming for durable LDL-C reduction for patients not achieving targets on existing therapies. An update on this landmark program is anticipated in late 2025, marking a turning point for base editing in cardiovascular care.

Eli Lilly's Solbinsiran, an siRNA therapy, is demonstrating impressive Phase II clinical data by reducing apolipoprotein B levels in patients with mixed dyslipidemia, further diversifying the mechanistic toolkit for tackling advanced lipid disorders. Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals brings global innovation with SHR-1918, a monoclonal antibody in Phase II, expanding the competitive field and likely accelerating commercial access and patient reach in Asia and beyond.

Other pipeline assets include ALN-ANG3 (Regeneron/Alnylam), and promising in vivo gene editing therapies such as CRISPR Therapeutics' CTX310, which reported up to 81% LDL-C reduction in early trials.

ANGPTL3 Inhibitor Market Drivers and Insights: Unmet Needs, Growing Prevalence, and Upside Potential



DelveInsight's prevalence data spotlight the escalating need: In 2024, severe hypertriglyceridemia cases in the US reached an estimated 2.6 million, ASCVD at 24 million, and there are about 1,500 HoFH cases, all populations with significant unmet medical needs.

The 2025–2034 market forecast anticipates robust growth driven by genetic insights, new product launches, and rising prevalence of cardiovascular and lipid disorders, propelled by shifts in diet, sedentary lifestyles, and obesity rates. Market access, pricing, and reimbursement will be pivotal: While EVKEEZA's annual cost is high, the clinical necessity for alternative lipid-lowering options, particularly in genetic forms of dyslipidemia and statin/PCSK9 non-responders, creates headroom for innovative products that demonstrate cost-effectiveness, durable benefit, and patient-friendly administration.

Recent ANGPTL3 Inhibitor Therapeutic Developments



July 2025: Arrowhead initiated the Phase III YOSEMITE trial of Zodasiran for HoFH, following robust Phase II data showing significant reductions in LDL-C, ApoB, and triglycerides.

First half 2025: Verve Therapeutics advanced its Pulse-1 base editing trial for VERVE-201 in refractory hypercholesterolemia and plans a major program update in the second half of the year; the company was recently acquired by Eli Lilly, signaling biopharma's increasing focus on next-generation cardiovascular therapeutics. 2024–2025: Eli Lilly reported positive Phase II data for Solbinsiran, while CRISPR Therapeutics shared strong Phase I gene-editing data for CTX310, underlining the field's rapid technological evolution and the drive toward precision, genetic-based intervention in lipid disorders.

Strategic Outlook for Pharma Executives

The ANGPTL3 inhibitor segment is now at an inflection point, characterized by a diverse, maturing pipeline, improved scientific rationale, early regulatory successes, yet also commercial challenges associated with rare disease populations and high therapy costs. As new modalities (RNAi, siRNA, gene editing) progress through late-stage development and as clinical evidence expands to broader indications such as mixed dyslipidemia and NAFLD, the commercial impact and patient benefit are poised to accelerate dramatically.

