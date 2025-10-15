Pertussis Vaccine Market Poised For Growth Driven By Advancing Vaccine Pipeline: Strategic Opportunities For Pharma Companies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Pertussis Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast"The pertussis market is poised for significant growth as increased disease prevalence and the development of advanced intervention strategies reshape the treatment landscape. This market expansion is being driven by key pharmaceutical leaders, including Serum Institute of India, LG Chem, ILiAD Biotechnologies, Dynavax Technologies, Tianjin CanSino Biotechnology, Faron Pharmaceuticals, Kymab, and BioNet, who are actively advancing pertussis research and development.

DelveInsight's "Pertussis Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2034 " report provides comprehensive insights into Pertussis, including historical and forecasted epidemiology data, current treatment practices, and the pertussis market trends across the seven major markets including US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the UK, and Japan. The report forecasts significant market expansion during the period from 2023 to 2034, primarily attributed to rising disease awareness and the introduction of novel vaccines with improved efficacy profiles.

Furthermore, the US emerged as the largest pertussis market, followed by Germany in 2022. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period through 2034.

Download the Pertussis Market Forecast Report to understand which factors are driving the Pertussis market @ Pertussis Market Trend .

Pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, is an acute respiratory infection caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis. The disease progresses through three distinct stages, catarrhal, paroxysmal, and convalescent, with accurate and timely diagnosis often challenging due to symptom overlap with other respiratory conditions. Various diagnostic approaches include culture testing, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and serological assays, with paired sera testing demonstrating the highest diagnostic accuracy.

The report's epidemiological analysis reveals that pertussis vaccination coverage in the US reached approximately 19 million individuals in 2022, with the highest coverage observed in the adult population aged 18 years and older, accounting for approximately 5 million vaccinations. Across the 7MM, the total population vaccinated against pertussis was estimated at approximately 34 million in 2022, with projections indicating steady growth in the pertussis vaccination rate over the forecast period from 2023 to 2034, based on trends in vaccination coverage and public health initiatives.. Notably, while childhood vaccination rates remain high across major markets, booster vaccination compliance among adults has been comparatively lower, presenting opportunities for market expansion through increased awareness and updated immunization recommendations.

Discover evolving trends in the Pertussis patient pool forecasts @ Pertussis Epidemiological Analysi .

The current pertussis treatment landscape is primarily focused on prevention through vaccination, with treatment options being largely supportive and antibiotic-based. Two key vaccines in the United States help prevent whooping cough: DTaP and Tdap, which are typically administered in combination with vaccines for diphtheria and tetanus, and sometimes poliomyelitis, H. influenzae, and hepatitis B. The market is dominated by established vaccine products, including ADACEL from Sanofi Pasteur (EPA: SAN) and BOOSTRIX from GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK). ADACEL, a trivalent booster vaccine indicated for active immunization against pertussis, tetanus, and diphtheria, is recommended for individuals from 4 years of age following primary immunization and is available in several countries globally. Meanwhile, BOOSTRIX is indicated for active booster immunization in individuals aged 10 and older. It is routinely recommended in the US for immunization of pregnant women.

Despite high vaccination coverage in Europe, the most recent ECDC data confirm that pertussis incidence is rising in several European countries and that adults, including middle-aged populations. This underscores critical immunity gaps in middle-aged populations, driving calls for adult booster campaigns and next-generation vaccines with prolonged efficacy.

The pertussis pipeline features a wave of innovation aimed at addressing these challenges of waning immunity and rising adult cases. Notably, the Serum Institute of India is advancing a next-generation acellular pertussis vaccine composed of purified antigenic components such as pertussis toxoid, filamentous haemagglutinin, and pertactin, currently undergoing toxicology studies in the UK, with plans for global rollout in the next two years. In December 2024, ILiAD Biotechnologies partnered with hVIVO and is preparing to launch a pivotal phase III trial in the second half of 2025 for BPZE1, a novel intranasal live attenuated pertussis vaccine designed to induce robust mucosal immunity and potentially provide longer-lasting protection.

Discover evolving trends in the Pertussis treatment landscape @ Pertussis Recent Development .

The pertussis vaccine market is highly competitive and dominated by major global pharmaceutical companies such as GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK), Sanofi Pasteur (EPA: SAN), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Merck (NYSE: MRK), alongside strong regional players like Serum Institute of India, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (TYO: 4508), Biological E. Limited, and others.

Looking ahead, the pertussis therapeutic market is experiencing steady growth driven by rising birth rates, ongoing immunization programs, and the growing adoption of combination vaccines like DTaP and hexavalent formulations. The Competition is further intensified by continuous research and development, new product launches, and strategic collaborations among established companies and emerging biotech firms. While barriers to entry remain high due to regulatory and manufacturing complexities, established players are focused on expanding global access, improving vaccine efficacy, and strategic partnerships to drive the market growth.

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Pertussis Market Overview at a Glance

4. Executive Summary of Pertussis

5. Key Events

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Disease Background and Overview

8. Prophylactic Treatment

9. Antibiotic Treatment

10. CCDC Guidelines on Vaccination of Pertussis for Infants, Children, Adolescents, Pregnant Women, and Adults (2020)

11. American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Guidelines for Pertussis Vaccination in the United States (2020)

12. Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) Guidelines for Pertussis Vaccination in Germany (2018)

13. Public Health England Guidelines for Management of Pertussis in the UK (2018)

14. Epidemiology and Patient Population

15. Organizations contributing toward Pertussis

16. Pertussis Patient Journey

17. Pertussis Marketed Vaccines

18. Pertussis Emerging Vaccines

19. Potential of Current and Emerging Vaccines

20. Pertussis: Seven Major Markets Analysis

21. KOL Views

22. Unmet Needs

23. Market Access and Reimbursement

24. Appendix

25. DelveInsight Capabilities

26. Disclaimer

27. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Pertussis Pipeline Insight

Pertussis Pipeline Insight provides comprehensive insights about the Pertussis pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the Pertussis companies, including Tianjin CanSino Biotechnology, ILiAD Biotechnologies, LG Chem, BioNet-Asia, Intravacc, and VAXFORM LLC, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in disease-specific insights and therapeutic market analysis. Their reports integrate real-world data, clinical trial findings, and expert interviews to deliver comprehensive industry intelligence.