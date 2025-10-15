The E.E. Smith Alumni Sports Hall Of Fame, Inc. Proudly Announces The Class Of 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)



E.E. Smith Alumni Sports Hall of Fame, Inc The E.E. Smith Alumni Sports Hall of Fame continues to honor past athletes, coaches, and contributors whose achievements inspire future generations of Golden Bulls. The Class of 2026 reflects decades of dedication, athletic prowess, and service to the school and community.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - The E.E. Smith Alumni Sports Hall of Fame, Inc. is honored to announce its distinguished Class of 2026 , celebrating alumni and contributors whose dedication, talent, and impact have left a lasting legacy on E.E. Smith High School athletics and the broader community.

This year's inductees represent excellence across multiple sports and decades, reminding us of the rich tradition of Golden Bulls athletics.

Class of 2026 Inductees

. Ezekiel Best – Track & Field, Class of 1999

. Milton Blue * – Football, Class of 1968

. Jeffery Brown – Swimming, Class of 1983

. Clyde Chesney * – Football, Class of 1967

. Robert Davidson – Baseball, Class of 1981

. Katrina Lee – Track & Field, Class of 1991

. Benjamin Major III – Track & Field, Class of 2009

. Tacara Morrisey McGregor – Track & Field, Class of 2007

. Ronald McKnight – Basketball, Class of 1996

. Ruben Pierce – Track & Field, Class of 1982

. Oscar Polite * – Football, Class of 1966

. Douglas Ray * – Tennis, Class of 1974

. Howard Smith * – Football, Class of 1955

. Leonard Sanders * – Contributor

. Arthur“Monk” Smith * – Contributor, Class of 1943

(*Deceased)

Celebration & Recognition Events

. Introduction Ceremony: The Class of 2026 will be formally introduced during the E.E. Smith High School Homecoming Game on Friday, October 31, 2025 .

. Induction Ceremony: The official Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Sunday, May 24, 2026 .

Honoring Legacy, Inspiring the Future

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or to learn more about the Hall of Fame, please visit: eesmithalumnisportshalloffame .