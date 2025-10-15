Coach Nadine Zeinoun Inc. Champions Human-Centered Leadership And Global Coaching Excellence

In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, where emotional intelligence and trust are critical to success, Coach Nadine Zeinoun Inc . is making a global impact by redefining leadership development through empathy, strategy, and purpose. The company, which was established and is headed by Nadine Zeinoun, Master Certified Coach (MCC), Executive and Team Coach, global speaker, and leadership trainer, is committed to helping leaders be more authentic, resilient, and emotionally intelligent.

Having worked in the pharmaceutical industry as a leader for more than 15 years, Nadine lends her corporate expertise to her work as well as her immense experience with emotional intelligence. She is now the President of the International Coaching Federation (ICF) Ottawa Chapter and a Director of a certified Executive Coach Training Program, which is accredited by ICF, thus certifying upcoming coaches with the competencies and values needed to spearhead change in organizations.

The basis of Nadine's work is her VITA Leadership Model, which is abbreviated as Vulnerability, Identity, Trust, and Aspiration. This model was conceived through her own experience of resiliency as she grew up in the conditions of civil war, her experience as a leader in the pharma and all the lessons learned from her coachees and trainees. The VITA model is an instrument of ensuring that executives and teams build a strong relationships and create a cultures of trust and belonging.

Coach Nadine Zeinoun Inc . is a provider of diverse professional services aimed at improving leaders and teams in organizations. These include executive and team coaching, leadership training, emotional intelligence training, and keynote speaking. Nadine is also the host of the Shine Your Light podcast, which is dedicated to supporting leaders to grow their emotional and conversational intelligence skills.

The uniqueness of Nadine lies in her rare ability to combine warmth, care, and empathy with strong strategic tools that help people see tangible results from their work. Her holistic approach empowers leaders not only to lead better but also to live better, with greater clarity, integrity, and impact.

Over the past several years, her work has gained significant recognition within the international community. She has received multiple honors, including Most Promising Emotional Intelligence Coach of 2023 by CIO Today, the Outstanding Leader Award (2024) from CXO 2.0, and the Voice of Empowerment Award (2025) at the WYN Conferences.

True leadership has nothing to do with position and titles. It is about connecting, being bold, and bringing the best out of people, says Nadine. I have a mission to rehumanize leadership and help leaders to be their best authentic selves.

As the customer base around the globe increases, and the desire to transform is strong, Coach Nadine Zeinoun Inc. is defining a future in which leadership is based on humanity, purpose, and sustainable contribution.