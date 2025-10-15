Credit Repair Consultants Celebrates 25 Years Of Credit Repair And Launches“Home Approval Fast Track” Program To Make Clients Mortgage-Ready In 90 Days Or Less

MENAFN - GetNews)Credit Repair Consultants , a leading credit repair firm that has helped more than 20,000 Americans restore and rebuild their credit histories, marks. As part of its silver-anniversary milestone, the company is unveiling a new program called, designed to accelerate clients' path to mortgage readiness in 90 days or less. To introduce the service, Credit Repair Consultants is offering ato assess eligibility and map a route forward.

Over two and a half decades, Credit Repair Consultants has gained a reputation for persistence, transparency, and client advocacy. The firm-based in the Miami area-specializes in challenging questionable, misleading, or unverifiable items on credit reports, including bankruptcies, charge-offs, collections, late payments, and more.

“Improving damaged credit history and qualifying for a mortgage can be difficult and even daunting,” said Alberto Montes of Credit Repair Consultants.“But for 25 years, we have developed the tools and experience, one client at a time-one dispute at a time-delivering real lasting results that make a difference. No one should be without the American Dream of homeownership because of a low credit score. Launching Home Approval Fast Track is our way of helping and making homeownership possible.”

Introducing Home Approval Fast Track

Home Approval Fast Track is a structured, personalized program designed to help clients qualify for mortgages or home financing in as little as three months. The program offers:



A full credit audit and personalized action plan

Dispute filing across all three credit bureaus

Direct creditor negotiations when appropriate

Monthly one-on-one coaching calls

Real-time credit monitoring and progress tracking

Lender-readiness support and education A unique 90-day progress guarantee: if a client does not see meaningful score movement in the first 90 days, the firm pledges to continue working at no additional cost until results are achieved.

“Our goal is simple,” said Alberto Montes .“We want to remove the usual barriers that push mortgage approval out of reach for too many worthy applicants. By layering our credit repair experience with coaching and lender preparation, Home Approval Fast Track gives people a focused pathway to home eligibility-without guesswork.”

While many mortgage lenders and platforms claim rapid pre-approval timelines, few address underlying credit issues proactively. Zillow notes that while pre-approval can come in as little as one day, full loan approval still often stretches weeks. Traditional credit repair in isolation often takes months or longer. With its integrated approach, Home Approval Fast Track seeks to shorten that window significantly.

To ensure clients know whether they qualify, Credit Repair Consultants is offering a no-cost consultation . In that session, prospective clients review their credit profile, discuss home goals, and receive a transparent assessment and plan.

“Launching a new program shouldn't feel like shopping for a product,” said Alberto Montes .“The free consultation is our way of making sure people understand their options, and only sign up when our solution is clearly aligned with their goals.”

Milestone Reflections

Over the past 25 years, Credit Repair Consultants has navigated shifting credit regulations, evolving consumer protections, and increasing consumer scrutiny of the credit repair industry. The company has grown through referrals, repeat clients, and consistent outcomes.

The launch of Home Approval Fast Track represents a natural extension of that legacy: turning repaired credit into actionable home financing readiness.

Looking Ahead

As the credit repair industry contends with regulatory changes and consumer demand for greater transparency, Credit Repair Consultants emphasizes compliance, customer education, and accountability. The firm remains firmly committed to the legal boundaries of the Credit Repair Organizations Act (CROA) and to ethical dispute practices.

Over the next year, the company plans to feature client success stories from Home Approval Fast Track and further refine its tools for credit analytics.

About Credit Repair Consultants

Founded in 2000 , Credit Repair Consultants is a credit advocacy firm headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida . Over 25 years, the company has helped more than 20,000 Americans dispute inaccurate or unfair items on their credit reports and restore access to financial opportunities. The firm offers credit audits, dispute services, identity protection, and educational resources to individuals seeking a brighter financial future.