AI Professionals University (AIPU) - also known as AI Pro University, the world's fastest-growing AI education platform - today announced the launch of its newest program: Viral AI Mastery. The course is designed to teach creators, entrepreneurs, and marketers how to leverage artificial intelligence to create, post, and scale viral content across platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Instagram Reels, and Facebook - in minutes.

Founded by Sam Blake, also known professionally as Samuel Blake, AI Professionals University has become a global hub for individuals eager to master the power of AI. The platform has already trained more than 250,000 students worldwide, offering certifications in ChatGPT, AI automation, and digital growth. With the launch of Viral AI Mastery, AIPU aims to make high-level content creation accessible to everyone, not just professional editors or agencies.

“AI is leveling the creative playing field,” said Sam Blake, Founder and CEO of AI Pro University.“With Viral AI Mastery, we're giving people the ability to go viral, build audiences, and earn income - without needing expensive tools or years of editing experience. You can literally make studio-quality content in minutes using the same AI systems our team uses every day.”

The Viral AI Mastery Course includes step-by-step training on AI video generation, storytelling, and algorithm psychology - teaching students how to build audience retention, create cinematic visuals, and trigger engagement through emotion and design. Students also gain access to AIPU's exclusive suite of automation tools, including 99 customizable AI bots, 10,000 proven prompts, and 17 pre-built chatbots that handle everything from scripting to posting.

Since its founding, AI Professionals University has positioned itself as more than an education company - it's a movement redefining what's possible for creators in the age of artificial intelligence. Led by Samuel Blake, whose background in marketing, automation, and creative strategy has influenced thousands of brands globally, AIPU continues to push the boundaries of what individuals can achieve using AI.

AI Professionals University, also known as AI Pro University, is an online education platform dedicated to helping people and businesses master artificial intelligence. Founded by Sam Blake, the platform has certified over 250,000 students across 90 countries and offers specialized programs in AI video production, automation, and digital entrepreneurship.

