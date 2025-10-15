Maui-Based Lokahi Photography Recognized As Leading Maui Wedding Photographer

MENAFN - GetNews) Local photography studio Michelle and Johnny build reputation through authentic storytelling and island expertise

MAKAWAO, MAUI, HAWAII - October 15, 2025 - Lokahi Photography, a boutique wedding photography studio based in Makawao, has established itself as one of Maui's most trusted wedding photographers, earning more than 400 five-star reviews from destination couples who travel to Hawaii for their special day.

Founded by photographers Michelle and Johnny, Lokahi Photography has spent over a decade capturing weddings , elopements , and proposals across Maui, with many clients specifically seeking them out as the wedding photographer on Maui who can deliver both technical excellence and genuine Hawaiian hospitality.

"Couples tell us they chose Lokahi Photography because they wanted more than just beautiful photos-they wanted to work with a Maui wedding photographer who truly knows the islands," says Michelle, co-founder of Lokahi Photography.

"Being local means we understand the light, the weather patterns, the tides, and most importantly, how to help couples feel completely at ease in front of the camera."

Why Destination Couples Choose Local Expertise

For couples traveling thousands of miles to marry in Hawaii, selecting the right wedding photographer on Maui can make the difference between generic vacation snapshots and meaningful memories that capture the essence of their day.

Lokahi Photography's approach combines artistic storytelling with practical island knowledge-from understanding beach access regulations that changed following the Lahaina wildfires, to knowing exactly when golden hour hits specific locations, to navigating permit requirements across multiple Hawaiian islands.

Recent client Andrew Knight, who worked with Michelle, Johnny and their team for his Hawaii wedding ceremony, emphasized: "They communicated well, worked hard to find out what we wanted for our wedding ceremony, and did such an amazing job capturing the moments before, after and during our ceremony. If you're getting married in Hawaii, you need to go with them!"

Recent client Ashlee May, who booked Lokahi Photography for both her engagement session and wedding day, shared:

"If it were up to me and if they could, I would book with them for all the photographs of all the special moments in my life. In my opinion they are THE BEST."

Another client, Scout Hines, who worked with Johnny for a surprise proposal, noted: "I couldn't recommend Lokahi Photography more. The photos are more beautiful than I could have ever imagined. Would rate 10 stars if I could."

Building Trust Through Consistent Excellence

With a portfolio spanning weddings, elopements, vow renewals, proposals, and family sessions, Lokahi Photography has built its reputation as a leading Maui wedding photographer through consistent quality and personalized service.

The studio's photographers-Michelle, Johnny, and their small team-work closely with each couple to understand their vision and create images that reflect both the natural beauty of Hawaii and the authentic emotions of the day.

"We had an excellent experience with Johnny at Ironwoods Beach on Maui," shared client Maren Mabey. "He was skilled at his craft, very personable and easy for everyone to warm up to. He was familiar with beach conditions and timed the shots accordingly."

Serving Couples Across the Hawaiian Islands

While based in Makawao on Maui, Lokahi Photography also serves clients on O'ahu and Kaua'i , bringing the same level of local expertise and cultural respect to destination weddings throughout Hawaii.

For families and couples with young children, the studio has earned particular praise for patience and professionalism. Johnny adds: "Whether it's a grand wedding or an intimate elopement, our goal is always the same-to create an experience people remember for life, not just beautiful photos."

About Lokahi Photography

Lokahi Photography is a boutique photography studio based in Makawao, Maui, specializing in destination weddings, elopements, proposals, and family sessions across the Hawaiian Islands. Founded by photographers Michelle and Johnny, the studio is recognized as one of Maui's leading wedding photographers.

The word "Lokahi" means harmony in Hawaiian-a value reflected in their natural-light imagery, warm tones, and authentic storytelling approach.