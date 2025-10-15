Industrial Gases Market An Analysis Of Size, Shares, Business Growth, And Upcoming Trends Forecast 2025-2030

MENAFN - GetNews) The Industrial Gases Market continues to expand, driven by demand across manufacturing, healthcare, energy, and electronics sectors. Growing applications in hydrogen energy and clean technologies are reshaping the market landscape. Key players such as Air Liquide, Linde plc, Air Products, and Messer Group are focusing on innovation, sustainability, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their global presence.

The industrial gases market was valued at USD 94.025.8 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 126,526.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The report provides a complete analysis of the industrial gases market size , price, sales share, revenue and potential growth prospects. Additionally, an overview of recent major trends, technological advancements, and innovations within the market are also included.

The term industrial gas refers to gaseous materials produced in large quantities for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional applications. They are commercially manufactured through air-separation methods, chemical synthesis, or purification of natural gases such as Freon, and are sold as compressed gases, liquefied, or cryogenic. Industrial gases are valuable because of their physical and chemical properties, making them essential in modern manufacturing, processing, treatment, and preservation industries. Their production, storage, and distribution require specialized facilities to ensure they are safe, pure, and maintain high-quality standards.

By type, oxygen segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period

Due to the widespread use of oxygen in various high-growth industries, the oxygen segment is estimated to report the fastest CAGR during the forecast period within the industrial gases market. Oxygen plays a crucial role in metallurgy by supporting steel production and metal processing, where it improves combustion rates, reduces impurities, and enhances product quality. In healthcare, medical-grade oxygen is essential for respiratory treatments and other procedures, including surgeries and emergency care, areas that are increasing with aging populations and the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases. The chemical industry depends heavily on oxygen for processes like oxidation and the production of key intermediates, while the pulp & paper industry uses it for bleaching and wastewater treatment. Additionally, oxygen is increasingly used in environmental applications such as wastewater management and sustainable combustion technologies. The growth in oxy-fuel combustion methods to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions further boosts market potential. Overall, oxygen is expected to maintain a strong growth rate and solidify its position as a leading segment in the industrial gases market due to ongoing demand from both traditional and emerging applications.

By end-use industry, food & beverage segment to record highest CAGR during forecast period

The food & beverage segment is expected to record the highest CAGR in the industrial gases market due to the increasing need for food preservation, quality improvement, and food safety in food processing. Carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and oxygen industrial gases are essential in many applications, including modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), which ensures a long shelf life by delaying microbial reactions and oxidation. Carbon dioxide is widely used in beverage carbonation, refrigeration, and freezing, while nitrogen helps maintain package integrity and prevent spoilage. Controlled atmosphere storage with oxygen is also used to preserve color and freshness in products such as fresh-cut vegetables and seafood. The rising sales of ready-to-eat foods, frozen foods, packaged beverages, and the expanding cold chain infrastructure worldwide are driving the demand for gases in the industry. Strict food safety standards and the growing preference for minimally processed and long-stability products further accelerate usage. The food & beverage segment is projected to experience the fastest growth in industrial gas demand globally as the food manufacturing and export markets continue to expand.

By region, Asia Pacific to exhibit highest CAGR during forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the industrial gases market during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing capacity, and economic growth among major economies like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Key industrial gases consumers in the region include the chemical, metallurgy, electronics, food and beverage, and healthcare sectors, which are driven by heavy infrastructure development and increasing exports. In China and India, growth is mainly fueled by rising steel production, healthcare needs, and advancements in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing. Additionally, a clear trend is toward increasing investments in clean energy, such as hydrogen, carbon capture, and renewable energy projects, further boosting demand for industrial gases. The growing middle-class population, urbanization, and changing food habits are additional drivers for the food & beverage industry. Asia Pacific is noted as the fastest-growing market for industrial gases in the forecast period, supported by stronger government initiatives to develop the industrial sector and the presence of global leaders and competitive regional players.

Industrial Gases Market Companies

The industrial gases market comprises major players including Air Liquide (France), Linde PLC (UK), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Messer SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), Bhoruka Specialty Gases Pvt Ltd (India), Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Limited (India), Gruppo SIAD (Italy), Iwatani Corporation (Japan), AIR WATER INC (Japan), and AirPower Technologies Limited (China). Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are major strategies these key players adopt to enhance their positions in the industrial gases market.

Air Liquide (France) is an industrial gas company that operates through the following segments: Gas & Services (G&S), Engineering & Construction (E&C), and Global Markets & Technologies (GMT). The activities are more easily categorized based on the geographical areas where they operate, which serve as a foundation for sales strategies and development efforts. The G&S segment meets the needs for gases across various markets and applications, including major industrial clients (such as metals, chemistry, refineries, etc.), healthcare, electronics, and industrial merchants.

Linde plc (UK) is an industrial gas company and a leading innovator in the industrial gas industry. Its core products in the industrial gases segment include atmospheric gases (oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases) and process gases (carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, etc.). Linde plc also designs, engineers, and builds equipment for producing gases used internally, along with many services related to gas production and processing.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. ( US ) is involved in the manufacturing and distribution of industrial gases. It operates in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and India through the Corporate and Other segment. The segments in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and India primarily focus on producing and selling gases to customers in industries such as refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical, and food.

