E-Bike Market Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Report, 2032

E-bike Market by Class (Class I, II, III), Battery (Li-ion, Li-ion Polymer, Lead Acid), Motor (Mid, Hub), Mode (Throttle, Pedal Assist), Usage (Mountain/Trekking, City/Urban, Cargo), Speed, Battery Capacity, Component, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032

The global E-Bike market is projected to grow from USD 54.1 billion in 2025 to USD 87.2 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.0%.

The global e-bike market is showing signs of recovery and steady growth following a period of fluctuation in 2023 and early 2024. Major drivers fueling the market include robust government subsidies and purchase incentives, the expansion of micro-mobility services, advancements in battery and motor technology, and increased investment in cycling infrastructure across urban centers. Governments are actively supporting the growth of the e-bike market through a combination of financial incentives, infrastructure development, and regulatory measures. Subsidy programs such as Germany's KfW 442 for e-cargo bikes, France's Bonus Vélo, India's FAME-II initiative, and various regional incentives and tax benefits in China are effectively reducing the upfront cost for consumers. Simultaneously, countries, including the Netherlands, Belgium, France, and several cities across India and the US, are investing in dedicated e-bike lanes and high-speed cycling corridors, improving rider safety and overall convenience. Additionally, regulatory frameworks such as Japan's streamlined licensing for pedal-assist e-bikes, California's affordability programs, and the UK's Cycle to Work scheme are enhancing accessibility and encouraging broader adoption of electric bicycles.

Mid-drive motors to be fastest-growing motor type segment during forecast period .

Mid-drive motors are emerging as the fastest-growing segment of the global e-bike market, driven by their superior power efficiency, performance capabilities, and alignment with premium consumer preferences. Unlike hub motors, which power the wheel directly, mid-drive motors are integrated into the bike's drivetrain at the crank, allowing them to use the chain and gears to deliver power more effectively across varying terrains. This design offers a smoother, more natural pedaling experience and significantly higher torque, often ranging from 80 to 120 Nm compared to the 40–60 Nm typical of hub motors. These performance advantages make mid-drive motors ideal for mountain, trekking, gravel, and cargo e-bikes, especially in demanding riding environments such as hills, rough terrain, and heavy payloads.

North America to be fastest-growing e-bike market during forecast period .

North America is experiencing significant growth, fueled by supportive government policies, evolving urban mobility trends, and ongoing technological advancements. E-bikes are increasingly viewed as a sustainable and cost-efficient mode of transportation, particularly in densely populated urban areas. Various federal, state, and municipal programs have been implemented to promote adoption through financial incentives, including tax credits, rebates, and public lending schemes. For instance, cities such as Madison (WI) and Chapel Hill (NC) have introduced e-bike lending libraries, while states like California and Colorado offer up to USD 1,000 in rebates for e-bike purchases. In Canada, the expansion of cycling infrastructure and increasing environmental awareness are boosting demand for e-bikes, particularly among urban commuters and first-time users. Additionally, regulatory frameworks in both countries, such as e-bikes, are limited to 750W and 20 mph (32 km/h), making them accessible and street-legal without additional licensing.

Key Market Players:

Key players such as Rad Power Bikes, Aventon, Velotric, and Segway are actively expanding their presence across the region, launching models tailored to commuter, cargo, and micro-mobility needs. Rad Power Bikes has focused its operations on the US market with models such as RadRover 6 Plus, RadCity 5 Plus, RadRunner 3 Plus, RadWagon 5, and others.

