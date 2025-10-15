Recombinant Proteins Market To Reach USD 3.2 Billion By 2028, Driven By Growing Demand For Biologics And Personalized Medicine

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Recombinant Proteins Market by Product (Growth Factors, Chemokines, Structural Proteins, Membrane Proteins), Application (Drug Discovery & Development (Biologics, Vaccines, Cell & Gene Therapy), Research, Biopharma Production) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028"Asia Pacific market is estimated to witness the highest CAGR in recombinant proteins market during the forecast period.

According to the latest report by MarketsandMarkets , the global recombinant proteins market was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2023–2028).

This market growth is primarily attributed to the rising incidence of chronic diseases , increasing demand for biologics and biosimilars due to patent expirations , government support for life sciences R&D , and a growing focus on personalized medicine . These factors collectively underscore the pivotal role of recombinant proteins in advancing therapeutic development, precision medicine, and biomedical research.

Market Insights and Segment Highlights Growth Factors & Chemokines Segment Dominates the Market

By product, the recombinant proteins market is categorized into growth factors and chemokines , immune response proteins , structural proteins , membrane proteins , kinase proteins , regulatory proteins , metabolic enzymes , adhesion molecules & receptors , and others .

In 2023, the growth factors and chemokines segment -including interferons and interleukins-held the largest market share . Their extensive use across diverse research areas such as neurobiology, immunology, wound healing, cancer, HIV/AIDS, cell culture , and stem cell research drives their strong demand and market dominance.

Discovery & Development Leads by Application

Based on application, the market is segmented into drug discovery & development, biopharmaceutical production, research, diagnostics, and others .

The drug discovery & development segment -further classified into biologics, vaccines, and cell & gene therapy-accounted for the largest share in 2023 . The segment's growth is driven by the use of recombinant proteins in screening novel compounds that modulate disease-related protein functions, coupled with increased investments in R&D focused on next-generation therapeutics.

Bacterial Cells Remain the Preferred Host System

By host cell, the recombinant proteins market is segmented into mammalian systems, insect cells, yeast & fungi, bacterial cells, and other hosts .

In 2022, the bacterial cell segment dominated the market, attributed to its ease of genetic manipulation, cost-effectiveness , and high yield capabilities . These advantages make bacterial systems a preferred choice for large-scale protein expression and production.

Asia Pacific to Exhibit the Fastest Growth

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period factors driving regional growth include:



Increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotech companies

Rising awareness of personalized therapeutics

Expanding R&D infrastructure Supportive government policies promoting innovation in biotechnology

Countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan are emerging as major contributors to regional expansion due to strong local biomanufacturing and clinical research capabilities.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Rising incidence of chronic diseases

Increasing demand for biologics and biosimilars amid patent expirations

Growing government funding for life sciences R&D Accelerating adoption of personalized medicine

Restraints:



High production costs Stringent regulatory approval pathways

Opportunities:



Advancements in gene editing technologies

High-growth potential in emerging markets Emergence of novel expression systems

Challenges:

Delivery-related complexities and efficiency concerns

Key Players in the Recombinant Proteins Industry

The recombinant proteins market is highly competitive , with a mix of global leaders and specialized biotech firms focusing on innovation and partnerships companies include: Bio-Techne (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Abcam plc (UK), Abnova Corporation (Taiwan), BioLegend Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), BPS Bioscience, Inc. (US), Enzo Biochem, Inc. (US), GenScript (China), Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG (Germany), Proteintech Group, Inc. (US), Sino Biological Inc. (China), Acrobiosystems Group (US), and Aviva Systems Biology Corporation (US).

These players are leveraging both organic strategies (new product launches, expansions, and innovation) and inorganic approaches (acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships) to strengthen market presence and expand product portfolios.

Primary Research Insights

Primary interviews conducted for this report comprised:



Respondents: Supply side (70%) and demand side (30%)

Designation breakdown (supply side): Managers (45%), CXOs & Directors (30%), Executives (25%) Regional contribution: North America (40%), Europe (25%), Asia Pacific (20%), Latin America (10%), and Middle East & Africa (5%)

Conclusion

The global recombinant proteins market continues to gain momentum, driven by increasing R&D intensity , biopharmaceutical innovation , and rising adoption of precision medicine . As biotechnological advancements such as gene editing , synthetic biology , and cell engineering accelerate, recombinant proteins will remain a cornerstone of modern therapeutics and diagnostic development.

