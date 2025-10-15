Drone Detection Market To Surge From USD 659.4 Million In 2024 To USD 2,329.9 Million By 2029, At A CAGR Of 28.7%

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Drone Detection Market"The Drone (UAV) Detection, Tracking, and Identification Market is estimated in terms of market size to be 659.4 million in 2024 to USD 2,329.9 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 28.7%.

The global Drone Detection Market , estimating growth from USD 659.4 million in 2024 to USD 2,329.9 million by 2029 , representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.7% over the forecast period. The report highlights accelerating adoption across government, critical infrastructure, transportation hubs, and enterprise sectors driven by the rising security risks posed by unauthorized and malicious unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

Market Overview

The increasing frequency of safety and security incidents involving small unmanned aircraft, combined with stricter regulatory scrutiny and the expanding commercial use of drones, is fueling demand for technologically advanced drone detection and counter-UAS systems. Detection solutions - which include radar, radio-frequency (RF) detection, electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors, acoustic sensors, and integrated software platforms - are being deployed to identify, classify, and track rogue drones in real time so appropriate mitigation or escalation can follow.

Key Segments

By Component



Hardware (radar, RF sensors, EO/IR cameras, acoustic sensors, ADS-B receivers)

Software & Services (data fusion platforms, command & control, analytics, managed services)

By Detection Technology



Radio Frequency (RF) Detection



Radar-based Detection



Electro-Optical / Infrared (EO/IR)



Acoustic Detection

Hybrid / Multi-sensor Solutions

By Deployment Mode



Fixed / Perimeter Systems



Mobile / Vehicle-mounted Systems

Portable / Handheld Systems

By End User



Government & Defense (military bases, sensitive sites)



Critical Infrastructure (power plants, oil & gas)



Transportation (airports, seaports, rail hubs)



Commercial & Enterprise (stadiums, prisons, events)

Law Enforcement & Emergency Services

By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America

Growth Drivers

Several forces are pushing the market forward:

Surge in Security Incidents Involving Drones - High-profile intrusions and near-misses at airports, prisons, and critical infrastructure have created urgency for detection solutions.

Regulatory Pressure & Safety Mandates - Governments and aviation authorities are mandating risk-mitigation measures around sensitive airspace and public gatherings.

Technology Convergence & Data Fusion - Multi-sensor solutions and AI-driven analytics are improving detection accuracy and reducing false positives, making systems more practical and deployable.

Commercialization of Drone Use - As drone operations expand (delivery, inspection, mapping), operators and site owners adopt detection systems to manage airspace and ensure safety.

Availability of Managed Services - Managed detection-as-a-service and subscription models lower entry barriers for smaller organizations.

Challenges

Despite strong demand, the market faces notable challenges:



False Alarms & Detection Accuracy - Complex urban RF environments, bird strikes, and environmental noise can produce false positives that erode trust in systems.

Regulatory Ambiguity Around Countermeasures - While detection is widely permissible, active neutralization (jamming, capture) is heavily regulated or banned in many jurisdictions, limiting full counter-UAS deployments.

Integration & Interoperability Issues - Diverse sensor types and legacy security systems create integration hurdles for site operators.

Cost & Total-Ownership Considerations - High initial costs for multi-sensor systems and ongoing maintenance/licensing can slow adoption among budget-constrained end users. Privacy & Civil Liberties Concerns - Persistent surveillance and data handling raise public concerns that can complicate deployments.

Opportunities

The report highlights several high-impact opportunities for vendors and integrators:



AI & Edge Analytics - Applying machine learning on the edge to rapidly classify threats and reduce false alarms will be a key differentiator.

Software-centric & Subscription Models - Cloud and SaaS offerings for detection analytics and managed monitoring open recurring revenue streams and broader market reach.

Integration with Airspace Management & UTM Systems - Tighter links between detection platforms and Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) or airspace authorities will create new service opportunities.

Civilian Market Expansion - Corporate campuses, sports venues, event organizers, and utilities represent rising commercial demand beyond defense and airports. Hybrid Detection + Non-Kinetic Mitigation - Solutions that combine reliable detection with legally compliant mitigation (geofencing notification, redirecting friendly drones) will gain traction.

Key Players

The drone detection and counter-UAS ecosystem is made up of defense primes, specialized C-UAS vendors, sensor manufacturers, and systems integrators. Key market participants include (but are not limited to): Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), RTX (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Teledyne FLIR LLC (US), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Thales (France), Saab AB (Sweden), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), and L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US) . These companies compete through sensor fusion capabilities, AI analytics, partnerships, and global systems-integration experience.

