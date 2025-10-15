Services For Data Center Market 2030 Emerging Trends, Top Leaders, Growth And Future Scope

MENAFN - GetNews)



Services for Data Center Market by Service Type (Design & Engineering, Facility Management, Commissioning & Testing, IT Infrastructure Management, Decommissioning & Relocation, Specialized Consulting and Certification), Tier Type - Global Forecast to 2030.

The growing need for real-time data processing and low-latency performance across a variety of sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, and telecommunications, is driving the worldwide Services for Data Center Market , which is expected to grow from around USD 115.96 billion in 2025 to around USD 320.89 billion by 2030. A vast array of professional, managed, and support services are included in the data center market's offerings to guarantee the seamless operation, effectiveness, and resilience of contemporary data center infrastructure. Security, monitoring, maintenance, migration, decommissioning, design and consultation, integration and implementation, and facilities management are some of these services. They are becoming more and more important as businesses depend more on cloud computing, edge technologies, digital platforms, and artificial intelligence.

Edge computing services are gaining traction by delivering localized processing and storage capabilities closer to end users, thereby reducing latency and supporting real-time decision-making for applications such as autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and smart city initiatives. Additional offerings include network management, cybersecurity solutions, disaster recovery, and compliance support, which collectively enhance operational efficiency and data protection. As organizations increasingly adopt AI, IoT, and 5G technologies, demand for integrated, secure, and high-speed data center services continues to grow, positioning these services as critical enablers of digital transformation and next-generation infrastructure strategies globally.

Facility services will register the largest market share

Facility services currently hold the largest market share in the services for data center market, reflecting their critical role in maintaining operational continuity, reliability, and efficiency across mission-critical infrastructures. These services encompass a comprehensive range of offerings, including power and cooling management, preventive and corrective maintenance, infrastructure monitoring, emergency support, and lifecycle management of physical assets. By ensuring the uninterrupted operation of IT systems, facility services help enterprises minimize downtime, optimize energy consumption, and comply with regulatory requirements, which is especially important for high-density and AI-driven computing environments. Providers increasingly integrate advanced monitoring solutions, predictive maintenance tools, and digital platforms to detect potential issues proactively, enhance operational visibility, and optimize resource allocation. The growing emphasis on sustainability has further reinforced the importance of facility services, with organizations adopting energy-efficient cooling techniques, green energy solutions, and environmentally responsible operational practices to reduce carbon footprint and operational costs. Enterprises benefit from these services through extended asset lifecycles, improved uptime, and enhanced overall efficiency, allowing them to focus on core business objectives rather than managing day-to-day infrastructure. Consequently, facility services have emerged as the dominant segment within the data center services market, underlining their role as a foundational enabler of reliable, resilient, and high-performance digital infrastructure across industries globally.

By IT services, the decommissioning & relocation segment is poised for the fastest growth during the forecast period

Decommissioning and relocation services are projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period within the services for data center market, driven by the increasing need for flexible, efficient, and secure management of IT infrastructure. These services involve systematic dismantling, removal, transportation, and reinstallation of servers, storage systems, networking equipment, and other critical assets, ensuring continuity of operations while minimizing downtime and operational risks. The growth of cloud computing, hyperscale data centers, high-density computing, and edge infrastructure is intensifying the demand for structured decommissioning and relocation processes, as enterprises seek to optimize space, enhance efficiency, and upgrade legacy systems without disrupting business-critical services. Providers are leveraging advanced planning, asset tracking, logistics management, and monitoring tools to safeguard equipment integrity and ensure data security throughout the relocation or decommissioning process. Additionally, environmental sustainability and regulatory compliance are key drivers, prompting organizations to adopt responsible practices for electronic waste management, energy-efficient handling, and adherence to legal frameworks. The increasing frequency of mergers, acquisitions, and geographic expansion of data center operations further supports the demand for these services. Overall, decommissioning and relocation are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the services for data center market, providing enterprises with secure, efficient, and sustainable solutions to manage evolving infrastructure requirements while maintaining operational continuity and resilience.

North America accounts for the largest market

North America currently holds the largest share in the services for data center market, driven by the region's advanced technological infrastructure, widespread cloud adoption, and high concentration of hyperscale and enterprise data centers. The United States has seen significant investment in high-density computing, artificial intelligence, and edge computing facilities, which has intensified demand for comprehensive data center services, including facility management, IT infrastructure management, commissioning and testing, decommissioning, relocation, and consulting. Service providers in North America leverage advanced monitoring tools, predictive maintenance, automation, and analytics-driven platforms to enhance operational efficiency, uptime, and security across mission-critical systems. Additionally, the region's stringent regulatory frameworks, including those related to data privacy, cybersecurity, and environmental standards, drive the adoption of structured, compliant, and sustainable service solutions. Energy efficiency and sustainability initiatives are further shaping the market, with providers implementing green cooling technologies, integrating renewable energy, and optimizing power management practices to reduce operational costs and environmental impact. The concentration of technology giants, cloud service providers, and financial institutions in North America has accelerated the deployment of hyperscale and high-performance data centers, thereby reinforcing the demand for specialized, end-to-end services. Overall, North America's mature infrastructure, technological innovation, and strong enterprise adoption position the region as the dominant market for data center services, reflecting its strategic importance in global digital transformation and operational resilience.

Unique Features in the Services for Data Center Market

The Services for Data Center Market is characterized by a comprehensive suite of offerings designed to optimize, manage, and secure critical IT infrastructure. One of the most unique features is the end-to-end lifecycle management of data centers - from design and consulting to deployment, maintenance, and decommissioning. Service providers are increasingly offering integrated solutions that cover all operational phases, enabling enterprises to streamline processes, reduce downtime, and ensure maximum uptime efficiency.

Another distinctive feature of this market is the emphasis on sustainability and energy optimization. With rising global concerns over carbon emissions and power consumption, data center service providers are adopting green technologies, renewable energy sources, and advanced cooling systems. Energy audits, carbon footprint tracking, and sustainable data center design services are becoming critical differentiators, helping organizations align with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

A key differentiator lies in the integration of automation, AI, and predictive analytics within data center operations. Intelligent monitoring systems powered by AI and machine learning enhance predictive maintenance, capacity planning, and incident management. These smart tools help data centers anticipate failures before they occur, optimize resource allocation, and ensure seamless scalability in response to dynamic workloads.

Another unique feature is the rise of hybrid and multi-cloud management services. As enterprises shift toward hybrid infrastructures, data center service providers are offering platforms and expertise to manage on-premises, private cloud, and public cloud environments cohesively. This unified approach enhances agility, interoperability, and cost efficiency while maintaining control over data sovereignty and compliance.

Major Highlights of the Services for Data Center Market

The Services for Data Center Market is witnessing rapid expansion driven by the increasing adoption of digital transformation, cloud computing, and data-intensive technologies. One of the major highlights is the rising demand for managed and colocation services, as enterprises seek to reduce capital expenditure and focus on core operations. Service providers are offering flexible and scalable models that enable businesses to outsource critical IT functions while maintaining high performance and reliability.

Another key highlight is the growing focus on data center modernization and optimization. Organizations are upgrading legacy systems with advanced infrastructure management, automation tools, and software-defined technologies. This modernization trend helps enhance operational agility, energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, ensuring that data centers remain capable of supporting the ever-increasing data loads and emerging applications.

The market is also highlighted by the integration of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and automation into service offerings. These technologies enable predictive maintenance, intelligent workload balancing, and real-time performance monitoring. By leveraging analytics and automation, data center service providers are improving operational resilience, minimizing human errors, and ensuring uninterrupted service delivery.

Top Companies in the Services for Data Center Market

Some of the major players in the services for data center market include Kyndryl (US), CBRE(US), JLL (US), Schneider Electric (France), and DXC Technology (US). These companies utilize and provide Services for data center solutions to innovate faster, adapt to changing demands, and deliver more innovative, connected experiences. From integrating artificial intelligence into optimizing embedded systems, these services help them improve performance, reduce time to market, and stay competitive globally.

CBRE

CBRE Group is a global leader in commercial real estate and facilities management services. The company delivers comprehensive solutions that enhance operational efficiency, optimize real estate performance, and provide superior workplace experiences. By leveraging advanced technologies, data-driven insights, and deep industry expertise, CBRE supports organizations across sectors in achieving sustainability, compliance, and long-term value in their infrastructure and operations.

In March 2025, Saudi Arabia CBRE offered integrated Facilities Management solutions specifically for the data center market. These services are smart, sustainable, and technology-enabled, focusing on optimizing operations, reducing costs, and improving workplace experience. Supported by AI-driven tools, specialized training, and adherence to international compliance standards, the offerings align with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals, promoting sustainable, efficient, and resilient data center operations.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global specialist in energy management and automation, providing integrated solutions that enhance efficiency, sustainability, and operational resilience across industries. The company leverages advanced technologies, including IoT, AI, and software analytics, to optimize energy usage, infrastructure performance, and business continuity. With a strong focus on innovation and digital transformation, Schneider Electric supports organizations in achieving sustainable, secure, and efficient operations across their facilities, industrial sites, and data center environments.

In May 2023, Schneider Electric introduced EcoStruxure Building Operation (EBO2023), a smart building management system designed for data centers and commercial facilities. The system integrates HVAC, lighting, security, and fire safety systems, leveraging IoT, AI, and machine learning to enable data-driven decision-making. By optimizing performance and energy efficiency, EBO2023 enhances operational resilience and sustainability, allowing organizations to reduce costs, improve resource utilization, and maintain reliable, high-performing data center operations across multiple locations.