TOMI Environmental (NASDAQ: TOMZ) Salmonella In Eggs Biosecurity At The Source More Stocks Inside

The Outbreak: In 2025, the FDA confirmed 134 cases of Salmonella Enteritidis across 10 states, including 38 hospitalizations and one death, traced to August Egg Company's brown cage-free and organic eggs. Environmental testing revealed the outbreak strain within the company's laying houses-evidence that contamination originated at the production level, not in downstream distribution or retail.

The Challenge: Egg production facilities are among the most difficult environments to sanitize. High humidity, porous surfaces, and constant animal movement create ideal conditions for bacteria like Salmonella to thrive. Once inside a laying house, pathogens can spread rapidly through ventilation systems, feed lines, and equipment-forcing product recalls, shutdowns, and long-term reputational damage for producers.

TOMI's Solution: TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) offers a proven defense through its SteraMist® ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP®) disinfection system. Designed to penetrate barns, ducts, and machinery, SteraMist® provides comprehensive coverage that kills pathogens on contact, achieving a validated six-log kill rate (99.9999% efficacy). The technology ensures true farm-to-table biosecurity, protecting production environments from recurring bacterial and viral contamination-without the corrosive side effects of traditional chemicals.

Furthermore, this outbreak underscores an overlooked but rapidly expanding opportunity: biosecurity for primary agriculture. As food safety standards tighten globally and outbreaks become more frequent, TOMI stands out as a leader in scalable, validated disinfection technology. The company's SteraMist® platform is gaining traction not only in agriculture but also across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and defense.

