PU Prime Launches Halloween Giveaway: Iphones, Watches & Cash Await

MENAFN - GetNews)PU Prime has launched its Halloween Lucky Draw Promotion , running from 1 – 31 October 2025. With every qualifying trade, participants stand a chance to win premium Apple products and weekly cash rewards, adding festive excitement to the trading journey.

Grand Prizes Await

At the end of the promotion, traders will have the chance to take home some of Apple's most sought-after devices:



1st Prize: iPhone 17 Pro Max, 256GB

2nd Prize: iPhone 17 Pro, 256GB

3rd Prize: iPhone 17 Air, 256GB

4th Prize: iPhone 17, 256GB

5th Prize: Apple Watch Ultra 3

6th Prize: Apple Watch Series 11

7th Prize: Apple Watch SE 3 8th Prize: AirPods Pro 3



Winners of the grand prizes will be announced on 7 November 2025.







Weekly Lucky Draws

Adding to the festive fun, PU Prime will also award $600 in total weekly cash rewards throughout October, with three winners each week receiving $50 USD. Draws will be held on:

10 October

17 October

24 October

31 October







How to Enter

Getting started is simple, whether you're a new or existing client:

Deposit & Trade – Deposit a minimum of $500 USD into your PU Prime trading account.

Earn Lucky Draw Tickets – Trade at least 100,000 notional volume to receive 1 lucky draw ticket.

Win Prizes – Each ticket boosts your chances of winning in both the weekly draws and the grand prize draw.







Celebrate Halloween with PU Prime

A PU Prime spokesperson commented:

“We are excited to share the Halloween spirit with our global community. This campaign not only offers exciting rewards but also reflects PU Prime's ongoing commitment to delivering engaging, international promotions that bring traders closer together.”

Important Dates

3 November 2025: Winners will be notified by email.

7 November 2025: Final winners announced.

By 30 November 2025: All prizes delivered.



Terms & Eligibility

Open to all regions.

Applicable to Standard and Islamic Standard accounts only.

Copy Trading accounts are not eligible.



For full details and participation, kindly visit here .

For media enquiries, please contact: ...

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company providing innovative online trading solutions. Today, it offers regulated financial products across various asset classes, including forex, commodities, indices, and shares. With a presence in over 190 countries and more than 40 million app downloads, PU Prime is committed to enabling financial success and fostering a global community of empowered traders.