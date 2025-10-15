KTGY Wins 9 Awards At 2025 Great American Living Awards (GALA), Showcasing Innovation Across Residential Design

MENAFN - GetNews)



WASHINGTON, D.C. - KTGY, an award-winning national design firm focused on architecture, interior design, branded environments and urban design, announced today that the firm earned nine honors in the 2025 Great American Living Awards (GALA) program, the most prestigious residential design, sales and marketing competition in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. market for over five decades. Presented by the Northern Virginia Building Industry Association, the Washington Metropolitan Sales and Marketing Council, and the Maryland Building Industry Association, the awards recognized KTGY's excellence and innovation in the design and planning of attached and detached single-family and multifamily residential communities.

KTGY received the following GALA awards for:

Best Design and Architecture, Detached Home (on Lots Over 7,000 Sq. Ft.), Over $1,500,000

Rouse at The Grove at Dominion Hills | Arlington, Virginia | Toll Brothers | KTGY

Best Design and Architecture, Detached Home (on Lots 7,000 Sq. Ft. and Over), $850,000 - $999,999

Torrey at Hampstead | Stafford, Virginia | Atlantic Builders | KTGY

Best Design and Architecture, Attached Home, Including Townhouses, Two-over-Two's, Back-to-Back - Townhouses and Duplexes, Fee Simple and Condo-Ownership, $700,000 - $849,999

Bellamy at Northpark Lofts | North Bethesda, Maryland | Tri Pointe Homes | KTGY

Best Design and Architecture, Multi-Family New Construction, Mixed-Use

Atwell on Spring | Silver Spring, Maryland | Bozzuto | KTGY

Best Design and Architecture, Free-Standing Clubhouse, Over 6,000 Sq. Ft.

Parkland St. Charles Clubhouse | White Plains, Maryland | Lennar | KTGY

Best Living Space or Architectural Feature in a Product or Product Line, Under $2,000,000

Torrey at Hampstead | Stafford, Virginia | Atlantic Builders | KTGY

The Award of Merit winners include:

Best Design and Architecture, Detached Home (on Lots 7,000 Sq. Ft. and Over), $1,000,000 - $1,399,999

Fitzgerald at Parkeside Preserve | Annapolis, Maryland | Lennar | KTGY

Best Design and Architecture, Attached Home, Including Townhouses, Two-over-Two's, Back-to-Back - Townhouses and Duplexes, Fee Simple and Condo-Ownership, $1,400,000+

The Quinn at Northpark Towns | North Bethesda, Maryland | Tri Pointe Homes | KTGY

Best Design and Architecture, Attached Home, Including Townhouses, Two-over-Two's, Back-to-Back - Townhouses and Duplexes, Fee Simple and Condo-Ownership, $850,000 - $999,999

The Emery at Northpark Towns | North Bethesda, Maryland | Tri Pointe Homes | KTGY

