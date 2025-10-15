City Of Miami Police Unveil New Downtown District And Expand Use Of Electric ATV Scooters

MENAFN - GetNews)



"MIA FOUR ATV scooters from Mia Dynamics USA"City of Miami Police unveiled a new Downtown District and expanded their electric patrol fleet with MIA FOUR ATV scooters from Mia Dynamics USA. The initiative aims to enhance mobility, sustainability, and community engagement in urban policing. Chief Manny Morales and Mayor Francis Suarez attended the event.

Miami, FL - In a move to modernize policing and improve community engagement, the City of Miami Police Department hosted a special event on October 1, 2025 , at the Miami Dade College Downtown Wolfson Campus to announce the launch of a new Downtown Police District .

The announcement marks another step in the department's commitment to smarter, more efficient urban patrol strategies. On hand for the event were City of Miami Police Chief Manny Morales and Mayor Francis Suarez , who joined community members and stakeholders in celebrating this expansion.

A key highlight of the event was the department's continued deployment of the MIA FOUR , an electric ATV scooter developed by Mia Dynamics USA . Already successfully integrated into patrol operations in the Wynwood District , the MIA FOUR is now being considered for use in the Downtown District to further enhance mobility, visibility, and response times.

“At Mia Dynamics USA, we understand the future of urban policing depends on sustainable, smart mobility,” said Emile Mimram, Mia Dynamics USA CEO. “Tools like the MIA FOUR give officers the flexibility and presence needed to serve Miami's growing communities more effectively.”

Mia Dynamics USA specializes in innovative electric mobility solutions designed for public safety and first responders. Their partnership with the City of Miami reflects a shared vision for forward-thinking, tech-enabled policing.

About Mia Dynamics USA

Mia Dynamics USA designs advanced electric vehicles built for law enforcement, first responders, and urban mobility. Their flagship model, the MIA FOUR, is a 4x4 electric ATV delivering quiet, efficient, and powerful performance-adaptable to a wide range of modern public safety needs.