"One of Flumberico's first ever waterfront projects in the New York metro area."New York Firm Flumberico has announced the groundbreaking of its 50th waterfront project, the Harbor Vista Promenade in Riverton-a 1.2-mile adaptive riverfront designed to blend climate resilience, technology, and public art. Valued at $48 million and slated for completion in 2027, the project features floating, tide-responsive boardwalks, solar-hybrid lighting, living shorelines, and real-time environmental monitoring through the company's proprietary FlumberScopeTM system.

Flumberico, New York's premier coastal infrastructure and lighting firm, today announced the official groundbreaking of its 50th waterfront undertaking: Harbor Vista Promenade , located in the heart of Riverton (fictional city). This milestone signals Flumberico's continued leadership in delivering resilient, immersive, and community-centered shoreline projects across urban and resort communities.

“Fifty waterfronts is more than a number - it's fifty places where design, resilience, and public life collide,” said Marina Torres , Co-founder & Chief Vision Officer at Flumberico.“With Harbor Vista Promenade, we're applying everything we've learned-from tidal analytics to living shoreline stewardship-to create a riverfront that responds to climate, uplifts its community, and delights with light.”

Location : 1.2 miles of contiguous riverfront along the Riverton River, wrapping around the historic Riverside Ferry Terminal and adjacent parkland

Budget & Timeline : $48 million capital cost; 24-month construction period, with public opening slated for Q4 2027 Core Features :

. Adaptive Tide-Ready Boardwalks built on buoyant piers that flex vertically with river level changes

. Signature Lighting Program comprised of solar-hybrid LED fixtures, interactive light zones, and programmable“light tales” synchronized with river tides

. Living Shoreline Elements including oyster reef breakwaters, marsh terraces, and native plant buffers to reduce erosion and improve biodiversity

. Smart Monitoring & Analytics via the FlumberScope system-deploying sensor nets, flow gauges, and predictive modeling to continually optimize performance



Riverton Mayor Avery Chen added:“This is a transformational moment for our city. Harbor Vista Promenade will not just beautify our riverfront-it will strengthen our flood resilience and make our downtown more connected to the water. We're proud to partner with Flumberico at this milestone.”

Permitting & Funding : Project approvals secured earlier in 2025. Over 35% of funding comes via federal resilience grants under the NOAA/RESCAST program, matched by local allocations.

Community Engagement : In the planning phase, Flumberico led 12 neighborhood workshops, children's“river day” events, and stakeholder charrettes to refine the promenade's lighting, seating, and access features.

Economic & Social Uplift : The design anticipates a 20% uptick in riverfront foot traffic, new waterfront retail nodes, and enhanced connectivity to the downtown cycle network and ferry systems. Environmental Gains : The living shoreline elements are projected to increase habitat area by 2.4 acres, sequester ~60 metric tons of carbon annually, and reduce shoreline wave energy by 15%.



About Flumberico

Founded in 2011, Flumberico is a New York–based design, engineering, and deployment firm specializing in coastal infrastructure, adaptive lighting systems, smart docks, and living shoreline solutions . With 48 municipal waterfront projects completed to date, today's groundbreaking marks a milestone in the firm's mission to future-proof shorelines while creating places people love to be.

