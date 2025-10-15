Modern Solutions Counselling Showcases Therapeutic Solutions To Help Clients Deal With Trauma & PTSD

MENAFN - GetNews) Modern Solutions Counselling is a Calgary-based therapy practice founded by Dawn Lewis in 2018.







Modern Solutions Counselling has extended an open invitation to anyone struggling with PTSD and BPD to reach out and book a free 15-minute consultation to explore available options.

The Calgary-based therapy practice has been operational since 2018 and is led by founder Dawn Lewis, a registered Psychologist specializing in Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT) and Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART) with over 15 years of clinical experience.







The team specializes in Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT) and Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART), two modalities they see as the fastest route to healing.

Dawn and the rest of the therapists describe DBT as their "go-to modality" because it helps clients tackle a wide range of common conditions by learning new, healthy ways to cope while resolving trauma.

ART, on the other hand, is their top solution for tackling traumatic events to help clients "reprogram" how distressing memories are stored in the brain so they no longer trigger strong emotional and physical reactions.







The team stated in a press release,“Whether you're struggling with PTSD or intense emotions that others haven't understood, we offer evidence-based therapies like DBT to help you heal, recover, and reclaim your life.

“If it feels like nothing in your life is working, we're here to help you find relief, healing, and a path toward a better life.

“Our team of highly trained professionals are here to meet you exactly where you are, offering the support, expertise, and compassion you need to take your next step forward.”

Modern Solutions Counselling offers private individual therapy a DBT Skills Group, and a Sleep Group. They guarantee a safe and supportive environment that helps clients open up and explore therapy.

“We understand that the first therapy appointment can feel nerve-wracking. Vulnerability is rarely comfortable-for any of us (therapists included)-and it's the first step toward meaningful change.”

More info about Modern Solutions Counselling and the company's services and available services is available on the official website .