Phosphoric Acid Market To Reach 119.22 Million Tons By 2030, Driven By Fertilizer Demand And Food-Grade Expansion, Mordor Intelligence

Global Phosphoric Acid Market Outlook

The global phosphoric acid market is projected to grow from 96.91 million tons in 2025 to 119.22 million tons by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.23%. This growth is largely anchored in Asia-Pacific, where agricultural intensity and expanding food-processing industries continue to drive demand. Fertilizer-grade phosphoric acid remains the backbone of the market, while food-grade and specialty applications are gaining traction across urban centers and industrial sectors.

Phosphoric acid plays a vital role in agriculture, food and beverage production, water treatment, and increasingly in electronics and battery recycling. As governments prioritize food security and clean water, and industries seek reliable inputs for manufacturing, the market is seeing steady volume increases across multiple regions and end-use sectors.

Key Trends in the Phosphoric Acid Industry

Fertilizer Demand Linked to Food Security Programs

Fertilizer-grade phosphoric acid accounts for nearly 80% of global consumption. In countries like India, government-backed programs such as PM PRANAM and Direct Benefit Transfer are incentivizing balanced nutrient use, which boosts demand for phosphate-based fertilizers. Despite cost pressures, subsidies help maintain consumption levels, especially in regions where grain yield is closely tied to phosphate availability.

Food-Grade Acidulants in Beverages and Processed Foods

Food-grade phosphoric acid is increasingly used in ready-to-drink beverages, flavored waters, and dairy alternatives. Recognized as safe by regulatory bodies like the U.S. FDA and WHO, it serves as an acidity regulator and antioxidant. However, rising concerns over phosphate intake in children may lead to reformulations that favor higher-purity grades and tighter dose control.

Water Treatment Applications Expanding

Municipal water-treatment facilities are adopting phosphoric acid for phosphorus removal and corrosion control. Projects like Utah's wastewater upgrade aim to reduce phosphorus discharge by 80%, using acid dosing paired with membrane filtration. Similar initiatives in Canada and Europe are contributing to demand for high-purity phosphoric acid.

Battery Recycling and Rare-Earth Recovery

Phosphoric acid is being tested in recycling processes for lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries. Controlled leaching methods recover iron phosphate and regenerate cathode materials with competitive energy capacities. As EV batteries reach end-of-life, this application is expected to add incremental demand while reducing reliance on mined feedstock.

Supply Risks and Price Volatility

Export restrictions from China and drought-related output drops in Morocco have led to price fluctuations in phosphate rock, the primary raw material. These disruptions impact downstream acid production and raise concerns about supply stability, especially for import-dependent regions.

Market Segmentation: Grades, Processes, and End-Use Industries

By Grade



Fertilizer Grade: Dominates with 79.82% share in 2024; projected to grow steadily due to agricultural demand.

Food Grade: Fastest-growing segment at 4.54% CAGR through 2030, driven by beverage and convenience food sectors.

Electronics Grade: Smaller in volume but commands premium pricing; used in semiconductor manufacturing. Industrial Grade: Serves niche applications in surface treatment and water purification.

By Process



Wet-Process: Accounts for 90.46% of global production; remains dominant despite environmental concerns.

Thermal-Process: Retains niche roles in food and pharmaceutical sectors. Secondary-Source/Recovery: Growing at 5.17% CAGR; driven by rare-earth recovery and circular economy incentives.

By End-User Industry



Fertilizer: Largest consumer with 77.45% share in 2024; essential for crop yield and food supply.

Food and Beverages: Gaining share with 4.65% CAGR; urban demand for processed foods is a key driver.

Chemicals and Metallurgy: Smaller segments but offer higher margins due to purity requirements. Water Treatment: Increasing use in corrosion control and phosphorus removal in municipal systems.

Key Players in the Phosphoric Acid Market

The phosphoric acid industry is moderately concentrated, with the top five producers controlling around 55% of global capacity. High capital requirements for reactors, scrubbing systems, and sulfuric acid integration limit new entrants.



Mosaic: Holds 12% of global output and dominates North American production with vertically integrated operations.

OCP: Expanding fertilizer-grade capacity to meet rising global demand.

Nutrien: Operates purified-acid lines in Louisiana and maintains strong presence in North America.

Yara International: Active in specialty-grade production and European markets. EuroChem Group: Diversifying into electronics-grade and battery-recycling feedstocks.

Conclusion: Steady Growth with Regional and Sectoral Shifts

The phosphoric acid market is on track to reach 119.22 million tons by 2030, supported by consistent demand from agriculture and emerging uses in food, water treatment, and battery recycling. Asia-Pacific leads global consumption, with China, India, and Southeast Asia driving volumes through intensive farming and expanding industrial bases.

While fertilizer-grade acid remains the cornerstone, food-grade and specialty applications are reshaping the market landscape. Supply risks from geopolitical and climate factors continue to influence pricing and sourcing strategies. Companies investing in purification, recycling, and rare-earth recovery are positioning themselves for long-term resilience and profitability.

