The Terrific Ten Undercard: OMER, VERI, SNYR, MYSE, RDZN Stocks Under $5 (Complete List Inside)

Investors searching for small cap stocks under $5 are finding opportunities across biotech, AI, mining, energy, and fintech sectors. Below are several low-priced stocks to watch that combine high-growth potential with upcoming catalysts in Q4 2025.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) stock remains one of the most closely watched biotech penny stocks this quarter. The company develops novel therapeutics targeting inflammation and complement system disorders, including OMS906. With FDA updates and clinical trial data expected, OMER could see renewed attention from biotech investors tracking undervalued drug developers under $5.

Simbotix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDOT) is emerging as an AI robotics stock to watch in 2025 . Its sensor-driven automation technology targets logistics and industrial operations - sectors positioned for exponential AI adoption. With AI and robotics now mainstream investment themes, Simbotix's low market cap provides speculative exposure to the next wave of artificial intelligence growth stocks .

Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) currently executing an aggressive expansion strategy, known for its Focusfactor® and Flat Tummy® wellness brands, remains a quiet performer in the consumer health and functional beverage market . With its retail expansion and brand-driven growth, this undervalued consumer wellness stock could benefit from increasing investor interest in the brain health and supplement market heading into 2026.

Profile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PFAI) develops biometric and smart packaging technology for compliance-sensitive industries, including cannabis and pharmaceuticals. Positioned at the intersection of security technology and supply-chain tracking , PFAI represents a micro-cap tech stock with potential upside as digital identity and product verification solutions gain regulatory traction.

IBG Group (NASDAQ: IBG) stock is an early-stage play on the fintech and digital transformation sector . The company's technology consulting and finance divisions aim to capitalize on the shift toward AI-enabled financial platforms . Investors following emerging financial technology stocks are watching IBG's next quarterly filing for updates on strategic partnerships and capital growth plans.

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) a leading agricultural biotechnology company based in China, advancing genetically enhanced crop traits and molecular breeding. With food security and sustainability dominating global policy discussions, SEED ranks among the most interesting agritech stocks under $5 to monitor for licensing agreements or government-backed initiatives.

Power Metallic Mines Inc. (TSXV: PNPN | OTCQB: PNPNF) is a Canadian polymetallic exploration company advancing its Nisk Project in Quebec. With gold, silver, nickel, copper, and platinum-group metals tied to the EV battery supply chain , PNPN is gaining visibility as a critical minerals stock poised for long-term appreciation. The company's dual listing and NYSE uplisting ambitions reinforce investor confidence in this mining stock .

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) operates in enterprise AI software through its proprietary aiWARE platform, used across media, legal, and public safety markets. As AI adoption accelerates , Veritone is expanding into generative AI applications , including synthetic voice and cognitive computing. Analysts view VERI as a turnaround AI stock under $5 with potential for strong 2026 revenue recovery.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) continues to evolve as a plant-based food technology company . Its GoodWheat brand and nutritional innovation initiatives have positioned it as a speculative but high-upside agriculture and wellness stock . With sustainability and clean-label foods in focus, Arcadia remains on many biotech penny stock watchlists for October 2025.

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TE) a diversified energy and materials company , offers exposure to both oilfield services and the emerging lithium extraction sector . Its expansion into clean-energy materials aligns with global decarbonization trends. As one of the few energy stocks under $5 maintaining consistent operations, TE stands out for long-term investors seeking value.

Myseum, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSE) formerly DatChat, operates a privacy-focused social media and data-sharing platform . The company's encryption-based architecture appeals to users seeking secure, generational digital storage. With consumer attention shifting toward decentralized social platforms , Myseum could emerge as a next-generation social tech stock to watch.

Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDZN) blends artificial intelligence and insurance technology (insurtech) to deliver real-time risk analysis and mobility coverage. Following a $20 million annual premium mandate with a top global automaker, Roadzen is strengthening its position in AI-powered automotive insurance . Among AI and insurtech penny stocks , RDZN remains a standout low-float mover.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) develops advanced mmWave semiconductor solutions for 5G , wireless broadband, and AI edge connectivity. As one of the few semiconductor stocks under $5 , Peraso's patented technology enables ultra-fast, low-latency data transfer across next-gen devices. With growing adoption in enterprise and industrial markets, PRSO stands out as a high-upside small-cap tech stock for 2025.

Outlook for Q4 2025

Stocks under $5 in October 2025 - including leading small-cap, tech, biotech, and AI stocks to watch - offer investors broad exposure across sectors such as robotics, agriculture, energy, gold and healthcare innovation . Key catalysts like regulatory approvals, major contract announcements, and quarterly filings can quickly ignite momentum in these low-priced stocks to buy . Despite elevated volatility, this group captures the dynamic balance of innovation, opportunity, and undervaluation that continues to define the modern small-cap market.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.