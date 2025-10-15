Lucintel Forecasts European Glass Fiber Market To Reach $2.0 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Key data points: The market size in 2024 = $1.8 billion, growth forecast = 3% annually for the next 7 years. Scroll below to get more insights. This market report covers trends, opportunities and forecasts in European glass fiber market to 2031 by end use industry (marine, transportation, pipe and tank,"Lucintel finds that the future of the European glass fiber material market is promising with opportunities in the transportation, construction, electrical and electronics, pipe and tank, wind energy, and consumer goods end use industries. The European glass fiber material market is expected to reach an estimated $2 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 3% 2024 to 2031.

According to the recent study the European glass fiber market is projected to reach an estimated $2.0 billion by 2031 from $1.8 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 3% from 2024 to 2031. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rise in demand for products made of glass composites; these include pipes, tanks, wind blades, bathtubs, and automotive parts.

Browse 64 figures / charts and 46 tables in this 158 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in European glass fiber market by end use industry (marine, transportation, pipe and tank, aerospace, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, wind energy, and other end use industries), product type (single end rovings, multi end rovings, DUCS, yarn, and CFM), manufacturing process (hand lay up, spray up, resin infusion, pultrusion, injection molding, compression molding, prepreg layups, and other manufacturing processes), and country (Germany, France, Italy).

Lucintel forecasts that, transportation is the largest end use industry of European Glass Fiber. Aerospace is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period

Single end roving will remain the largest product form by volume over the forecast period.

Praana Group (Owens Corning), Jushi Group, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Lanxess, Johns Manville Corporation, Saint Gobain (Vetrotex), Krosglass SA are among the major European glass fiber market.

