Lucintel Forecasts The Global Latin American UPR Market Is Expected To Grow With A CAGR 2% 2024 To 2031

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global Latin American UPR market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, pipe and tank, marine, transportation, and electrical and electronics end use industries. The global Latin American UPR market is expected to grow with a CAGR 2% 2024 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand from the construction and transportation sectors, driven by urbanization and infrastructure growth, along with rising adoption of lightweight composite materials for enhanced performance and sustainability.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in Latin American UPR market to 2031 by end use industry (pipe and tank, transportation, construction, marine, electrical and electronics, and others), product type (orthophthalic, isophthalic, and DCPD and others), manufacturing process (hand-lay up & spray-up, filament winding, compression molding, RTM/injection molding, pultrusion, and other manufacturing processes)..

Lucintel forecasts that construction will remain the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to rapid urbanization, government investments in infrastructure, and a strong push for cost-effective, durable, and corrosion-resistant composite materials in residential and commercial projects.

Hand lay-up & spray layup will remain the largest manufacturing process over the forecast period due to high demand for low-cost, versatile FRP products in construction, transportation, and marine industries drives growth.

Polynt Group, AOC (Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd), INEOS Composites (KPS Capital Partners), Reacciones Quimicas SA de CV are the major suppliers in the Latin American UPR market.

