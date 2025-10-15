Malini Saba Calls For Menstrual Equity And Systemic Support For Girls' Education

MENAFN - GetNews) Entrepreneur and philanthropist urges a shift from“Band‐Aid charity” to long‐term solutions; outlines practical steps individuals can take today

Entrepreneur, psychologist, and philanthropist Malini Saba today called for greater awareness and action on menstrual equity as a barrier to girls' education, urging a move beyond short‐term donation drives to structural, community‐led solutions.

“Pity doesn't change the world. Systems do,” Saba said.“Handouts help in a crisis, but if we stop there, we are managing poverty, not ending it.”

Saba's advocacy draws on three decades operating across complex supply chains and multicultural markets, alongside two decades of philanthropic work focused on education, health, and livelihoods. Through the Saba Family Foundation (est. 2002), she reinvests 50% of company returns into long‐term programmes supporting women and children across South and Southeast Asia, Africa, South America, and the United States. Her team has also developed Elara, a menstrual health initiative producing biodegradable, affordable sanitary pads aimed at reducing school absence and improving dignity.

Why this matters (key facts):



The global sanitary pads market was USD 34.22 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 56.83 billion by 2032 (CAGR ~5.8%). Despite growth, accessibility and affordability gaps persist-particularly for low‐income communities in the Asia–Pacific region. A lack of access to safe menstrual products is a documented driver of school absenteeism among girls. Saba notes,“Many girls are unable to attend school because they cannot access pads. That is not a personal failure-it's a systems failure.”

“We're not interested in being saviours. We're partners,” Saba added.“The people living the problem are the experts. Our role is to remove barriers-cost, supply, stigma-and back local leadership.”

Saba's track record includes a US$1 million contribution to establish a heart research centre for South Asians at El Camino Hospital and a US$10 million pledge for tsunami rehabilitation. Yet she emphasises that durable change is built on day‐to‐day choices and community ownership.

A practical call to action (what individuals can do now)

Normalise the conversation. Talk openly with family, colleagues, and schools to reduce stigma and misinformation.

Back local leaders. Support community organisations led by women and health workers who understand local needs.

Prioritise access in schools. Encourage your school, workplace, or place of worship to provide free menstrual products in restrooms.

Choose sustainable options. When donating, prioritise biodegradable or responsibly sourced products and consistent supply over one‐off drops.

Advocate for policy. Write to local representatives to support tax removal, public funding for school supplies, and minimum access standards in public facilities.

Measure what matters. Focus on outcomes such as reduced absenteeism, improved retention, and health literacy rather than photo‐op distributions.

“I don't make decisions out of emotion,” Saba said.“I visualise outcomes and act when the plan is clear. With menstrual equity, the outcome is simple: girls in school, learning with dignity.”

Saba underscores that progress is possible even with modest beginnings.

“I have lost everything three times and rebuilt,” she noted.“We must always dust off and move forward. The same is true here-start small, stay consistent, and let communities lead.”

About Malini Saba

Malini Saba is the founder of Saba Group (also referenced as Saba Inc.) and the Saba Family Foundation. She has worked across commodities, shipping, real estate, technology, and healthcare for over 32 years, with operations spanning India, the United States, Australia, Dubai, Nepal, and the United Kingdom. Her foundation focuses on education, healthcare access, and economic empowerment, with an emphasis on systems change over short‐term relief.