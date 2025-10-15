MC Lorbiecke Wins Literary Titan Award For Her Haunting Eco-Fantasy Novel,“The Infinydon: God Slayer Book One.”

Texas, USA - October 15, 2025 - Internationally acclaimed author MC Lorbiecke has been honored with the Literary Titan Book Award for her novel The Infinydon: God Slayer Book One, a spellbinding fusion of science fiction, mythology, and ecological horror that explores humanity's reckoning with nature.

The Literary Titan Awards honor excellence in writing, originality, and impact, celebrating authors who excel outside the constraints of traditional publishing.

“An immortal monster has awakened from the depths. Its mission: erase humanity.”

In this darkly poetic saga, Dr. Evelyn Humbolt, a brilliant marine scientist, uncovers a discovery that defies science, unleashing a primordial leviathan born of nature's vengeance. As the seas boil and civilization teeters, humanity faces the ultimate reckoning between man and monster, intellect and instinct, creation and destruction.

With cinematic prose and visceral imagery, Lorbiecke's narrative plunges readers into the abyss, where the reflection of humanity's sins swims beneath the surface.

Reviewer Dr. Eric Swanson praised the novel, stating:

“MC Lorbiecke has woven a fascinating story that keeps the reader engaged and guessing until the very end. The characters are well-developed and relatable, and I truly enjoyed the author's ability to paint a picture in my mind. The Infinydon is a must-read.”

“I wanted to write a story that feels ancient and inevitable,” said Lorbiecke.“The Infinydon is not just about survival; it's about the cost of arrogance and the forgotten balance between humankind and the natural world.”

A Story That Echoes Across Genres

Blending eco-horror, literary fantasy, and science fiction, The Infinydon stands as the first installment of Lorbiecke's visionary God Slayer series: an epic exploration of evolution, morality, and redemption.

Lorbiecke, a retired teacher and internationally selling novelist, has published twelve books in three years, earning accolades for her philosophical depth and lyrical storytelling. Her works often explore humanity's struggle for harmony within a transforming world.

Book Details

Title: The Infinydon: God Slayer Book One

Author: MC Lorbiecke

Publisher: Elysium on Earth Press

ISBN: 979-8-218-03949-3

Available: Available on Amazon and in select Barnes & Noble catalogs