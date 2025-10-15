Brain Metastasis From Breast Cancer Pipeline Drugs 2025 Report: Emerging Drugs, Innovative Therapies, Clinical Trial Updates, And Top Companies

DelveInsight's“ Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in the Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In August 2025, Stemline Therapeutics Inc . announced a study that includes a phase 1b evaluation of elacestrant in combination with abemaciclib in women and men with brain metastases from estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 (HER-2) negative breast cancer.

DelveInsight's Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 10+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer treatment.

The leading Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Companies such as Angiochem Inc, Novartis, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., AstraZeneca, Criterium, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer, Northwest Biotherapeutics, Array BioPharma and others. Promising Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Therapies such as Efaproxiral, Vinorelbine, Palbociclib, Pembrolizumab, Elacestrant, Abemaciclib, Patritumab deruxtecan and others.

The Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer.

Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Overview

Central nervous system or brain metastases traditionally occur in 10-16% of metastatic breast cancer patients and are associated with a dismal prognosis. The development of brain metastases has been associated with young age, and tumors that are estrogen receptor negative, Her-2+ or of the basal phenotype. Diagnosis can be done through MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) study of the brain rare cases, biopsies are performed to confirm the diagnosis. Neuroimaging, staging, and diagnostic neuropathology can also be done.

Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

ANG1005: Angiochem

ANG-1005 is a peptide-drug conjugate containing paclitaxel covalently linked to a peptide (Angiopep-2). The drug gains entry into the brain by targeting the LRP-1, which is one of the most highly-expressed receptors on the surface of the Blood brain barrier. Once inside the brain, ANG1005 enters tumor cells using the same receptor-mediated pathway through LRP-1, which is upregulated in various cancer cells including malignant glioma and metastatic cancers in the brain. A Phase III clinical trial is evaluating ANG-1005 to treat brain metastasis associated with breast cancer.

Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme

Pembrolizumab is a medication used in the management and treatment of various oncologic conditions. It is in the cancer immunotherapy class of drugs. KEYTRUDA binds to the PD⁠-⁠1 receptor, blocking both immune-suppressing ligands, PD‐L1 and PD‐L2, from interacting with PD⁠-⁠1 to help restore T-cell response and immune response. The drug is currently being evaluated in Phase I/II stage of development for the treatment of patients with Brain Metastases In Breast Cancer Patients.

The Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Treatment.

Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer market.

Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Companies

Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as,



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical Molecule Type

Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as,



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy Product Type

Scope of the Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryBrain Metastasis from Breast Cancer: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentLate Stage Products (Phase III)ANG1005: AngiochemDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Drug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early stage products (Phase I)Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & DohmeDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsBrain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Key CompaniesBrain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Key ProductsBrain Metastasis from Breast Cancer- Unmet NeedsBrain Metastasis from Breast Cancer- Market Drivers and BarriersBrain Metastasis from Breast Cancer- Future Perspectives and ConclusionBrain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Analyst ViewsBrain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Key CompaniesAppendix

