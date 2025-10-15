CAR T-Cell Therapy Pipeline Drugs 2025 Report: Emerging Drugs, Innovative Therapies, Clinical Trial Updates, And Top Companies

DelveInsight's“ CAR T-Cell Therapy Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 180+ companies and 200+ pipeline drugs in the CAR T-Cell Therapy pipeline landscape. It covers the CAR T-Cell Therapy Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the CAR T-Cell Therapy Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the CAR T-Cell Therapy Pipeline Report



On 14 October 2025, Juno Therapeutics Inc . organized a study is to evaluate the efficacy, safety and drug levels of CC-97540 in participants with active systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) including lupus nephritis with inadequate response to glucocorticoids and at least 2 immunosuppressants.

On 14 October 2025, BIOHENG Therapeutics US LLC announced a Phase 1b/2 study to assess the safety and efficacy of CTD402 in adolescent (≥ 12 to 17 years) and adult participants with relapsed/refractory (r/r) T-ALL/LBL. Approximately 18 participants will be enrolled in the Phase 1b portion of the study to evaluate the safety and establish the RP2D of CTD402, with approximately 18 participants receiving CTD402 at RP2D. Approximately 36 participants will be enrolled in the Phase 2 portion of the study to further confirm the efficacy and safety of CTD402.

On 10 October 2025, Janssen Research & Development LLC announced a study is to evaluate the overall minimal residual disease (MRD) negative rate of participants who receive JNJ-68284528.

On 08 October 2025, Kyverna Therapeutics conducted a phase 1/2 study of KYV 101, an Autologous Fully Human Anti-CD19 Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cell (CD19 CAR T) Therapy, in Subjects With Systemic Sclerosis.

The leading CAR T-Cell Therapy Companies such as Cartesian Therapeutics, Arcellx, Inc, Nexcella, Inc, Autolus Therapeutics, Sana Biotechnology, Orgenesis, CARsgen, TILT Biotherapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, Novartis, Kyverna Therapeutics, Cemacabtagene ansegedleucel, Hrain Biotechnology, UTC Therapeutics, Kiromic, Suzhou Fundamenta Therapeutics, Gracell Biotechnology, CARsgen, Innovent Biologics/Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, CellabMED, Umoja Biopharma, TC BioPharm, ElevateBio, Century Therapeutics and others.

CAR T-Cell Therapy Overview

CAR T-cells are the fusion proteins of a selected single-chain fragment variable from a specific monoclonal antibody and one or more T-cell receptor intracellular signaling domains. A CAR combines antigen-binding domains-most commonly, a single-chain variable fragment (scFv) derived from the variable domains of antibodies with the signalling domains of the TCR chain and additional costimulatory domains from receptors, such as CD28, OX40, and CD137. CAR T cells may not only eradicate all cancer cells in the body, but they may remain in the body months after the infusion.

CAR T-Cell Therapy Emerging Drugs Profile

Descartes-08: Cartesian Therapeutics

Descartes-08 is an mRNA-modified, autologous CAR T-cell product directed against B-Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) that utilizes a novel modality and mechanism of action for treating gMG and other autoimmune diseases. Descartes-08 differs from anti-B-cell agents, which do not address long-lived plasma cells, and differs from FcRn blockers or complement inhibitors, which attempt to intervene only after autoantibodies are produced and pathogenic mediators are amplified. Descartes-08 is intended to halt production of autoantibodies by targeting pathogenic long-lived plasma cells with the potential to survive for decades within the body. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Myasthenia gravis (gMG).

CART-ddBCMA: Arcellx, Inc

CART-ddBCMA is a genetically modified cell therapy utilizing a novel synthetic binding domain that is computationally designed, highly stable, and engineered to reduce immunogenicity. CART-ddBCMA is a Phase I study of Arcellx's BCMA-specific CAR-modified T-cell therapy utilizing the company's novel BCMA-targeting binding domain for the treatment of patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. The Arcellx ddBCMA cell therapy has been granted Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Phase I study is currently enrolling patients. CART-ddBCMA was well tolerated and rapid, deep, and durable responses were observed at the first dose level of 100 million cells, with six of six evaluable patients responding per IMWG criteria. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Multiple myeloma.

NXC-201: Nexcella, Inc

NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101) is a BCMA-targeted investigational chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy that is being studied in a comprehensive clinical development program for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and AL amyloidosis. NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101) is the only“Single-Day CRS” CAR-T cell therapy that is uniquely suited to target AL Amyloidosis and other autoimmune diseases. It is being studied in a comprehensive clinical development program for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis, and expanding into other autoimmune indications. These trials build on a robust NXC-201 clinical dataset initiated in February 2021. NXC-201 has been awarded Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the FDA in both AL Amyloidosis and multiple myeloma, and awarded EU ODD by the EMA in AL Amyloidosis. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of AL Amyloidosis and multiple myeloma.

AUTO-8: Autolus Therapeutics

AUTO8 is the next-generation product candidate for multiple myeloma which comprises two independent CARs for the multiple myeloma targets, BCMA and CD19. The company have developed an optimized BCMA CAR which is designed for improved killing of target cell that express BCMA at low levels. This has been combined with fast off rate CD19 CAR from obe-cel the company believes that the design of AUTO8 has the potential to induce deep and durable responses and extend the durability of effect over other BCMA CARs currently in development. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

SG299: Sana Biotechnology

SG299, is the first drug candidate from the fusogen platform, in generating CD19-directed CAR T cells with in vivo delivery. In 2023, look forward to initial clinical data for SC291, allogeneic CAR T cells for patients with B cell cancers; filing an IND for SC262, allogeneic CAR T cells for patients that have failed previous CAR T therapy and filing an IND for SG299, in vivo CAR delivery program for patients with B cell cancers. Currently, the drug is in the Preclinical stage of its development for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

CAR T-Cell Therapy Companies

Cartesian Therapeutics, Arcellx, Inc, Nexcella, Inc, Autolus Therapeutics, Sana Biotechnology, Orgenesis, CARsgen, TILT Biotherapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, Novartis, Kyverna Therapeutics, Cemacabtagene ansegedleucel, Hrain Biotechnology, UTC Therapeutics, Kiromic, Suzhou Fundamenta Therapeutics, Gracell Biotechnology, CARsgen, Innovent Biologics/Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, CellabMED, Umoja Biopharma, TC BioPharm, ElevateBio, Century Therapeutics and others.

CAR T-Cell Therapy Therapies- Itacitinib, Cyclophosphamide, Fludarabine, WU-CART-007, Cevostamab, JNJ-68284528, Lenalidomide, Daratumumab, KYV-101, Epcoritamab, and others.

CAR T-Cell Therapy Therapies- Itacitinib, Cyclophosphamide, Fludarabine, WU-CART-007, Cevostamab, JNJ-68284528, Lenalidomide, Daratumumab, KYV-101, Epcoritamab, and others.

CAR T-Cell Therapy Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination CAR T-Cell Therapy Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryChimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T) : OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentChimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T) – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Drug name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Descartes-08: Cartesian TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)NXC-201: Nexcella, IncDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsSG299: Sana BiotechnologyDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsChimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T) Key CompaniesChimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T) Key ProductsChimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T) - Unmet NeedsChimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T) - Market Drivers and BarriersChimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T) - Future Perspectives and ConclusionChimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T) Analyst ViewsChimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T) Key CompaniesAppendix

