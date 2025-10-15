New Series Launches:“Live Long Better” From The Not Old Better Show & The American Council On Exercise (ACE)

MENAFN - GetNews)The Not Old Better Show , the award-winning podcast and nationally syndicated radio program focused on vibrant aging, announces a bi-monthly interview series with the American Council on Exercise (ACE) :“Live Long Better: The New Science of Strength, Independence & Aging Well.” Built on evidence-based fitness for older adults , the series delivers practical guidance for thriving through your 50s, 60s, 70s, and beyond.

Live Long Better - The Not Old-Better ShowHosted by Paul Vogelzang and featuring recurring expert contributor Sabrena Jo, Ph.D , Senior Director Of Science and Education at ACE, each episode turns research into actionable active aging tips: strength training after 50, strength training after 60, balance exercises for seniors, fall prevention exercises for older adults, and a sustainable flexibility routine for seniors.

“Aging means choosing how you move forward. Strength, balance, and purpose are within reach,” said Dr. Sabrena Jo, Ph.D., American Council on Exercise, who will highlight stress reduction for older adults, injury prevention for seniors, and how to age with purpose using science-backed strategies.

“Live Long Better honors age with action,” said Vogelzang.“We will cover wearable fitness trackers for seniors, safe home workouts for seniors, and a daily movement checklist seniors can use immediately.”

Real-Life Aging. Science-Backed Fitness. Stories That Stick.

Designed for adults 50 and up, the series blends real-world stories with research-driven coaching on mobility, strength, and independence. Topics include loneliness and isolation in older adults solutions and healthy habits after retirement. Listeners learn how to stay strong in your 70s and how to prevent falls after 65, with clear takeaways for home or gym use.

A Trusted Team with a Powerful Mission

Reaching more than 500,000 monthly listeners, The Not Old Better Show features icons including Jane Fonda, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Deepak Chopra. Its franchises include the Smithsonian Associates Interview Series, the Good Housekeeping Good Better Best Series, and the Prevention Magazine Healthy Living Interview Series.

Live Long Better now joins this lineup.

About the American Council on Exercise (ACE)

Since 1985, ACE has led education and certification for health coaches and exercise professionals worldwide. With a global network of more than 90,000 certified professionals, ACE advances behavior-change research, partners with public health organizations, and expands access to physical activity.

Learn more at acefitness.

Let's Talk About Better

Live Long Better is available bi-monthly via PRX, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and at notold-better. Public radio stations and podcast platforms are invited to carry the series as part of their health and aging content. The best time to take care of your body and mind is right now.

Syndication or interview inquiries: Paul Vogelzang - [...](...).