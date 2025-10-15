AFC President Opens Dream Asia Conference In Riyadh

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Riyadh, Oct. 15 (Petra) Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President and FIFA First Vice President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa on Tuesday inaugurated the "Dream Asia Foundation" conference, held in Riyadh in partnership with the United Nations initiative Football for the Goals (FFTG).Hosted by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, the conference brought together a distinguished group of experts and officials from across Asia and beyond to discuss issues including child protection, youth empowerment, gender equality, and social inclusion. The event also showcased the AFC's leading initiatives in social responsibility.In his opening remarks, Sheikh Salman said the Dream Asia Foundation had become a pioneering model in harnessing football as a tool for positive social change, noting that the AFC's programs "have touched the lives of thousands across the continent" through cooperation with member associations and international partners."Since the launch of the Dream Asia Foundation, we have sought to embed the idea that football is more than just a game played on the pitch it is a powerful means to unite people, build communities, and promote the values of respect, equality, and tolerance," he said. "The AFC's mission extends far beyond competition, reaching toward serving humanity and using football to build a brighter future for the peoples of our continent."He added that over the past eight years, the AFC had made significant strides in its social responsibility journey through developmental and humanitarian programs implemented across most member and regional associations. "We have seen the real impact of these efforts in supporting children and youth, empowering women, and promoting inclusivity in football," Sheikh Salman said. "These achievements would not have been possible without the commitment of our partners and their shared belief that football can be a true force for good and positive change."