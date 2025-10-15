Deputizing For Prince El Hassan.. Awqaf Minister Inaugurates Al-Fath Mosque In Zarqa

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Oct. 15 (Petra) Deputizing for His Royal Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal, Minister of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places Mohammad Khalaileh on Wednesday inaugurated Al-Fath Mosque (King Hussein Bin Talal Royal Armored Brigade/40) in Al-Sharq City, Zarqa. The mosque was rebuilt at the expense of the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army.Khalaileh said that mosques in every military unit stand as testimony to the religious identity of the Arab Army, which rightfully earned the title "the Remnant of the Prophet's Army," as it was named by its founder, the late King Abdullah I. He praised the Armed Forces for their role in promoting religious awareness and strengthening soldiers' connection to the Holy Qur'an in conduct and values.Attendees commended His Majesty King Abdullah II, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, and Prince El Hassan bin Talal for their efforts in rebuilding and restoring Al-Fath Mosque, given its historical significance.Khalaileh also highlighted the heroism and sacrifices of the Arab Army and its martyrs in battles fought on Jordanian and Palestinian soil, their steadfast defense of Jerusalem, and the valor of the King Hussein Bin Talal Royal Armored Brigade/40 on the Golan Heights in defense of the Arab nation and its causes. He said the army draws its strength from the Hashemite leadership and its lineage to the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him.He reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to combating extremism and ideological rigidity and to confronting all attempts to mislead or excommunicate members of the Sunni community, stressing that Jordan upholds a path of moderation and balance.For his part, the Mufti of the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army, Hassan Makhatrah, noted that the mosque was originally built in 1963 on a hill within the military area in Zarqa by members of the Arab Army and was then known as the "40th Brigade Mosque." It, he said, remains a symbol of the army's dedication to faith, noble values, and virtuous ethics among its personnel.Director of the Zarqa Awqaf Directorate, Ahmad Al-Harahsheh, said the ministry devotes all its capabilities to overseeing and caring for mosques and promoting Islamic principles and values. He noted that the mosque stands on a two-dunum plot, with a built-up area of 450 square meters.