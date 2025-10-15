Nasdaq Rises 148 Points Dow Jones Edges Lower

New York, Oct. 15 (Petra) The U.S. Nasdaq index, which is heavily weighted toward technology stocks, rose by 148 points on Wednesday to reach 22,670 points.The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 17 points to 46,253 points after posting solid gains on Tuesday, while the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index gained 26 points to close at 6,671 points.Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) held steady at $58.48 per barrel.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.