Du Signs A Memorandum Of Understanding With Dubai Taxi Company For First Sovereign National Hyperscale In UAE Transport Sector

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Landmark agreement showcases du national hypercloud as the trusted platform for government-linked enterprise digital transformation.

Dubai, UAE, October 15 2025: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Dubai Taxi Company PJSC (“DTC” or the“Company”), a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai to optimize DTC core systems workload performance on the du National Hypercloud. The initiative will deliver high-speed compute, autonomous databases, and AI-ready infrastructure to enhance operational efficiency and innovation.

This marks the first full-scale modernization of its kind on a sovereign national hypercloud, reinforcing data sovereignty and digital autonomy while ensuring world-class performance and scalability.

The MOU announced at GITEX Global 2025 under du's participation theme“AI's not just the future. With us, it shapes your next step,” represents a milestone in Dubai's digital transformation journey. Dubai Taxi Company will migrate to du's Oracle Alloy-based sovereign cloud platform.

This transformation addresses the UAE's Cloud First mandate while ensuring complete data sovereignty – a critical differentiator from global hyperscalers. The migration will optimize performance and availability, reduce legacy IT costs and technical debt, and position DTC for seamless integration with future digital mobility platforms.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du said:” The MOU with Dubai Taxi Company represents a pivotal moment for sovereign digital transformation in the UAE. By modernizing DTC's mission-critical Core systems on du National Hypercloud, we're creating a blueprint for government-linked enterprises to achieve digital autonomy while maintaining global performance standards. This aligns perfectly with the UAE's vision for a smart, digitally enabled economy.”

Key benefits of the partnership include a scalable, secure, and compliant cloud platform hosted entirely in the UAE that enhances DTC's core systems performance and reliability for mission-critical operations while significantly reducing operational costs and technical complexity. The solution ensures full compliance with UAE regulations and data sovereignty requirements, providing DTC with future-ready infrastructure perfectly positioned for seamless integration with next-generation mobility services.

Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO at Dubai Taxi Company said:“As Dubai's leading mobility provider and the largest taxi operator in the Emirate with a 45% market share, we are committed to leveraging technology that strengthens reliability, efficiency, and sustainability across our operations. Technology du Tech reflects a strategic decision to align with a trusted national technology leader that shares our vision for innovation, reliability, and data sovereignty. As we continue modernizing our operations and expanding digital mobility services. This collaboration enables us to optimize our core systems, enhance real-time decision-making, and unlock the power of AI and data analytics to drive smarter, more efficient operations.

This initiative creates a repeatable framework for other government entities seeking sovereign national hyperscaler solutions aligns with UAE's Smart Dubai initiative and broader digital economy objectives. The MOU targets government entities, transport authorities, and large enterprises in mobility and logistics sectors looking to modernize their mission-critical applications. The project will be executed through du Tech's comprehensive cloud migration services and ongoing managed support, ensuring seamless transition and optimal performance throughout the transformation journey.

About du:du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

About DTC:

DTC was recognised as a public joint stock company under Law No. (21) of 2023. The Company is a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, operating a fleet of more than 10,000 vehicles, including more than 6,200 taxis. DTC was established in 1994 to operate a fleet of taxis and has since expanded to offer an extensive range of integrated mobility solutions across four key business lines: taxis, VIP limousines, buses and last mile delivery bike services. DTC is the number one taxi operator by fleet size in Dubai with approximately 45% market share. In 2024, the Company's taxis and limousines completed 49 million trips.