Rebuilding Of Occupied Avdiivka Halted, Russia Acknowledges
“Russia has effectively acknowledged that the reconstruction of occupied Avdiivka has been halted. A representative of the occupation administration stated that the main works 'have been suspended until the issue of restoring the coke-chemical plant is resolved,'” the statement reads.
As noted, this statement only confirms that Russia never had any real plan to rebuild the town. Previously, the occupation authorities had promised the“revival” of Avdiivka and spoke extensively about restoring the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant, the town's main employer. But once the media attention surrounding Avdiivka faded, the occupiers began making excuses to avoid any reconstruction.
The Kremlin's promises to rebuild war-ravaged cities and towns“better than before” turned out to be nothing more than propaganda fiction.
The Center emphasized that the enemy has once again shown the true nature of Russia's so-called“liberation”: a town without people, a plant without workers, ruins without a future.Read also: Ukraine returned two families with children from TOT by Russia
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, Russian occupation forces are deploying military equipment and ammunition depots directly in residential areas of Donetsk, using civilians as cover.
Photo: Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberov
