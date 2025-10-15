Solis Minerals Announces Change Of Financial Year-End
|Transition Year
|Comparative Annual Financial Statements to Transition Year
|New Financial Year
|Comparative Annual Financial Statements
|Interim Periods for Transition Year
|Comparative Interim Periods to Interim Periods in Transition Year
|Interim Periods for New Financial Year
|Comparative Interim Periods to Interim Periods in New Financial Year
|7 months ended December 31, 2025.
|12 months ended May 31, 2025.
|12 months ended December 31, 2026.
|7 months ended December 31, 2025 and 12 months ended May 31, 2025.
| 4 months ended September 30, 2025
7 months ended December 31, 2025
| 3 months ended August 31, 2024.
12 months ended May 31, 2025.
| 3 months ended March 31, 2026.
6 months ended June 30, 2026.
9 months ended September 30, 2026.
| 3 months ended February 28, 2025.
6 months ended May 31, 2025
10 months ended September 30, 2025.
The filing deadlines prescribed under Sections 4.2 and 4.4 of NI 51-102 for the interim and annual financial statements for the Reporting Issuer's transition year are as follows:
|Reporting Period
|Filing Deadline
|Interim unaudited financial statements for the four months ended September 30, 2025
|November 14, 2025
|Annual audited financial statements for the 7 months ended December 31, 2025
|March 31, 2026
ENDS
This announcement is authorised by Mitch Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Solis Minerals.
| Contact
Mitch Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
Solis Minerals Limited
...
+61 458 890 355
| Media & Broker Enquiries:
Fiona Marshall & Jason Mack
White Noise Communications
...
...
+61 400 643 799
About Solis Minerals Limited
Solis Minerals is an emerging exploration company, focused on unlocking the potential of its South American copper portfolio. The Company is building a significant copper portfolio around its core tenements of Ilo Este and Ilo Norte and elsewhere in the Southern Coastal Belt of Peru.
The Company is led by a highly-credentialled and proven team with excellent experience across the mining lifecycle in South America. Solis Minerals is actively considering a range of copper opportunities. South America is a key player in the global export market for copper and Solis Minerals, under its leadership team, is strategically positioned to capitalise on growth the opportunities within this mineral-rich region.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Solis Minerals Ltd.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment