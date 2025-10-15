Solis Minerals Announces Change Of Financial Year-End

Solis Minerals Ltd. (the "Issuer") has decided to change its year-end from May 31 to December 31.

The reason for the change is to better align the Issuer's financial reporting and tax planning with its business planning.

(a) The Issuer's old financial year-end was May 31.

(b) The Issuer's new financial year-end will be December 31.

(c) The Issuer's transition year will be the 7-month period commencing June 1, 2025, and ending December 31, 2025.