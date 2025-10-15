SOL Global Announces Change Of Auditor

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE: SOL) (OTCID: SOLCF) (FSE: 9SB) ("" or the "") today announce that it has changed its auditor from Zeifmans LLP ("") to HDCPA Professional Corporation (""), effective immediately.

The change of auditor was approved by the Company's Board of Directors as part of its ongoing efforts to align its audit and assurance services with its evolving strategic focus on blockchain and digital asset investments, as well as its intention to pursue an uplisting to the Nasdaq Stock Market. HDCPA brings extensive experience in auditing companies within the digital asset and emerging technology sectors, in addition to being registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), which enables it to serve public companies listed in the United States. This expertise will support SOL Global's transition to higher reporting standards and international capital markets.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's reports on the Company's financial statements for any financial period during which Zeifmans LLP acted as the Company's auditor, and there are no reportable events, as defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The Company and its Board of Directors would like to thank Zeifmans LLP for its professional services to SOL Global.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, a Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from both the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been filed on SEDAR+ .

About SOL Global Investments Corp.

SOL Global is one of the first publicly traded companies globally exclusively focused on digital assets. SOL Global aims to provide unprecedented public exposure to select ecosystems through token acquisitions, staking for yield generation, and investments in early-stage protocols.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's aim to provide unprecedented public exposure to cryptocurrency and the blockchain ecosystem through token acquisition, staking for yield generation, and investments in early-stage ventures being built on the blockchain, and the Company's business and investment strategies. Forward-looking information reflects the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, the Company's ability execute on its business and investment plans, including the Company's ability to raise debt or equity through future financing activities, and source and complete investments in early-stage ventures being built on the blockchain; the growth of the blockchain ecosystem; growth and development of decentralized finance and the digital asset sector; rules and regulations with respect to decentralized finance and digital assets; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. SOL Global is not an affiliate of Solana and does not produce blockchain technology.







