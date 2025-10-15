Brompton Funds (BBBB, BBBB.U) Closes The Market

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Mark Caranci, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brompton Funds ("Brompton" or the "Company") and Jeff Sujitno, Portfolio Manager, Wellington Square Advisors, and their teams, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's new ETF: Brompton Wellington Square Investment Grade CLO ETF (TSX: BBBB, BBBB.U).



Brompton Wellington Square Investment Grade CLO ETF is designed to provide high monthly income and capital preservation through investment in an actively managed portfolio of primarily investment grade-rated collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs"). CLOs will be selected by the Sub-advisor with a minimum of 75% of the portfolio invested in investment grade CLOs. The ETF may also invest up to 25% of its portfolio in CLOs rated BB+ to B-, provided that no more than 5% of the portfolio is invested in CLOs rated below BB-.

Brompton Funds is an experienced investment management firm offering income and growth-oriented investment solutions including exchange-traded funds, split share funds, and other TSX-traded investment funds. Brompton leverages over 25 years of experience to provide unique, well-conceived, and value-added strategies to individual investors in Canada with a focus on meeting investors' needs by offering innovative products with client-friendly terms and supported by strong corporate governance.

Wellington Square Advisors is a Canadian based independent investment manager with long-term track record managing funds investing in CLOs, leveraged loans and corporate credit in the U.S., European and Canadian markets. Wellington Square's partners have backgrounds within CLO management and managing institutional funds for Canada's largest pension plans.

