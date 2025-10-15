Mineral Road Update On Share Consolidation
There is no change in the trading symbol for ROAD. No fractional common shares will be issued, fractions of less than one-half of a common share will be cancelled and fractions of at least one-half of a common share will be converted to a whole common share. Letters of transmittal describing the process by which shareholders may obtain new certificates representing their consolidated common shares through a broker or other intermediary and consequently not having shares registered in their name will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal.
Following the consolidation and subject to rounding, the Company will have approximately 31,999,905 common shares outstanding. Outstanding options, warrants and other rights to acquire common shares will likewise be adjusted according to the terms of the Consolidation.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Damien Reynolds
Interim Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairperson
Mineral Road Discovery Inc.
Telephone: 778 819 1870
