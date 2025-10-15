Andean Precious Metals Reports Third Quarter Operational Results

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) -(TSX: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("" or the "") is pleased to report its third quarter operational results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The Company is also providing notice that it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. The Company will host its third quarter 2025 earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 9:00 am Eastern Time.

Alberto Morales, Executive Chairman and CEO, commented: "The Company's consolidated gold equivalent production increased from 24,341 oz in Q2 to 25,688 oz in Q3, driven by a strong increase in silver production at San Bartolome. Silver equivalent production at San Bartolome increased as forecast, from 1.092 million oz in Q2 to 1.404 million oz in Q3. At Golden Queen, the migration of fine ore particles impacted the permeability of a designated high-grade leach cell scheduled for processing. To resolve this challenge, the cell underwent reconditioning, and the leaching solution was administered at a reduced rate to mitigate further particle migration. The operations team utilized this situation to optimize ore blending protocols and adjust the strategy for applying the leaching solution. This delayed the timing of the leaching process, which resulted in gold equivalent production of 10,083 oz in Q3 versus 12,213 oz in Q2. We expect the Q3 production shortfall to be incremental to our future quarterly production. Golden Queen has returned to operating within expected parameters, with gold production increasing from late September through early October and showing a stabilizing trend.

Consolidated gold equivalent production for the first nine months of this year is slightly below guidance, with strong silver output helping to offset lower-than-expected gold production. As we move toward year-end, Andean is operating closer to the lower range of its annual production guidance, with expectations for a solid fourth quarter supported by continued strength from San Bartolome and stabilizing performance at Golden Queen.

Notably, Andean achieved record realized prices in the third quarter at $3,448 per ounce of gold and $40.09 per ounce of silver, further strengthening our financial results and balance sheet and positioning us for a strong finish to the year. We look forward to providing a full update with our Q3 financial results after market close on November 11, with our conference call the following morning."

Production Summary







Operational Results







(1) Beginning in 2025, gold equivalent ounces of silver produced or sold in a quarter are computed using a consistent ratio of silver price to the gold price and multiplying this ratio by silver ounces produced or sold during that quarter. The Company is using a conversion factor of 90 using a price assumption of $2,500 per ounce of gold and $27.78 per ounce of silver.

(2) The production targets for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2025 are 70% of annual production for San Bartolome and Golden Queen. The Company expects 30% of annual production for San Bartolome and Golden Queen to occur in the fourth quarter of 2025. Refer to the Q1 2025 Production news release dated April 15, 2025 for additional details regarding the Company's 2025 production guidance.

Q3 2025 Conference Call and Webcast



Wednesday, November 12, at 9:00 AM ET

Participants may listen to the webcast by registering via the following link

Participants may also listen to the conference call by calling North American toll free 1-800-715-9871, or 1-647-932-3411 outside the U.S. or Canada. An archived reply of the webcast will be available for 90 days at: or the Company website at .

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on expanding into top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolome processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Golden Queen mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving our ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.

