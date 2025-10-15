Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Busts Terrorism Funding Network


2025-10-15 07:04:22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's state security police busted a terrorism funding network and arrested suspects who belong to a banned organization that target destabilizing security and order in the country, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
Investigations revealed that the suspects smuggled medicine and funds to support the terrorist organization, the ministry explained. It added that police found evidence incriminating the suspects of funding terrorism and using a pharmacy in a local private hospital for this purpose. (end)
