Trump Eyes San Francisco As Next In Crime Crackdown
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday that federal law enforcement will next set its eyes on San Francisco, California, as the next city in crime crackdown while touting success of 'Operation Summer Heat'
Commending the FBI's more than 23,000 violent criminal arrests, Trump, during an Oval Office news conference at the White House, said the FBI has "destroyed or severely disrupted" more than 170 organized criminal enterprises and gangs, 1,600 of the most violent gangs, and confiscated more than 6,000 illegal firearms since he was sworn in.
He added that he wants to make every city safe, and his focus has turned to San Francisco.
"These are great cities that could be fixed," the President said.
"I'm going to be strongly recommending (we) start looking at San Francisco. I think we can make San Francisco one of our great cities. It's a mess, and we have great support in San Francisco. Every American deserves to live in a community where they're not afraid of being mugged, murdered, robbed, raped, assaulted, or shot."
During the news conference, FBI Director Kash Patel announced "Operation Summer Heat," which the FBI created to target violent criminals, yielded 8,700 arrests of violent offenders in three months.
More than 2,200 guns and 421 kilograms of fentanyl seized during the operation, "enough fentanyl to kill 55 million Americans," according to Patel.
To date, he said the FBI has seized 1,900 kilograms of fentanyl, "enough lethal doses to kill 127 million Americans alone to date."
Patel also highlighted the FBI's efforts to find missing children, claiming 5,400 were located since January. (end)
