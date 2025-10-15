403
UN Expert: Peace In Gaza Must Be Based On Justice, Accountability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- The UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation, and guarantees of non-recurrence, Bernard Duhaime, emphasized on Wednesday that the peace process in the Gaza Strip must be grounded in principles of justice and accountability.
This must be centred on the realization of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, said Duhaime in a statement issued in Geneva, warning that the lack of provisions to ensure accountability for serious violations of international and humanitarian law would undermine any peace plan.
Duhaime noted that war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide should never be protected by amnesties, statutes of limitation, or any measures that limit the criminal responsibility of perpetrators.
"This fundamental principle of international law is essential to prevent impunity and applies equally to all perpetrators without exception," he asserted. Duhaime remarked, "Peace is a path to engage on.
"It cannot be imposed by force; rather, it must be based on a clear commitment to justice and built on the recognition of the dignity of all involved through inclusive dialogue, ensuring the full participation of Palestinians."
He also stressed that any international force deployed must be completely neutral and tasked with protecting both Palestinians and Israelis from threats or attacks by state or non-state actors, emphasizing the urgent need to end occupation and oppression immediately.
Duhaime said, "The governance of Gaza cannot be separated from the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem," affirming that any peace agreement must ensure the full implementation of the rulings of the International Court of Justice, which stated Israel's immediate obligation to end its unlawful occupation.
He noted that the launch of the Gaza Peace Summit on October 13 had revived hopes for achieving lasting Peace and justice in Gaza and the entire region. However, he highlighted the need for a substantial and long-term transitional justice process that includes truth-telling about violations and the root causes of the conflict, criminal accountability, reparations, memorialization, and robust guarantees of non-repetition.
Duhaime criticized the current ceasefire proposal for lacking clarity on the mechanisms, timelines, and institutional arrangements needed to implement a meaningful transitional justice process. He warned that without a clear roadmap for transitional justice, any peace settlement risks becoming "a superficial plan that fails to address the deep wounds inflicted on generations of victims and increases risks for the region.
He also expressed serious concerns about the "vagueness surrounding the proposal's capacity to achieve justice and reconciliation," noting the absence of "any clear vision for truth-telling, full reparations for victims, or accountability for perpetrators."
Duhaime praised the work of Palestinian and Israeli organizations, journalists, and civil society representatives who document and investigate grave human rights violations, stating that these efforts are vital to ensuring truth, justice, and accountability.
He called on the international community to provide legal and institutional protection and support to these actors. He urged the creation of a haven to preserve vital documentation related to violations. He expressed his readiness to provide technical assistance to Palestine, Israel, and other relevant parties in transitional justice, saying: "A lasting solution to this conflict requires a bold commitment to justice. Only through justice can a future based on peace, dignity, respect, and mutual security be built". (end)

